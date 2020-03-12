2890 S Le Jeune Rd

Amenities

Best rentals units available in "The City Beautiful", Live a walking distance of all the awesome night life, restaurants and future Ponce de Leon Mediterranean Village! Play, work and study in one of the best city and best schools district on Miami-Dade County. This amazing 2 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms unit has been completely remodeled at an upscale level, Kitchen cabinets, new appliances, bathrooms, floors. Floor to ceiling total renovation, only one neighbor in your building, plenty of parking. come and see, they won't last. 2890 lower Floor unit, ample storage space for every unit, laundry for each unit, Hurricane shutters will be installed and taken down by the owner, convenient main and service entrance in each unit.