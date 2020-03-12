All apartments in Coral Gables
Last updated June 2 2020 at 2:20 AM

2890 S Le Jeune Rd

2890 Southwest 42nd Avenue · (305) 695-6300
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

2890 Southwest 42nd Avenue, Coral Gables, FL 33134
Coral Gables

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2890 · Avail. now

$2,590

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath

Amenities

parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
Best rentals units available in "The City Beautiful", Live a walking distance of all the awesome night life, restaurants and future Ponce de Leon Mediterranean Village! Play, work and study in one of the best city and best schools district on Miami-Dade County. This amazing 2 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms unit has been completely remodeled at an upscale level, Kitchen cabinets, new appliances, bathrooms, floors. Floor to ceiling total renovation, only one neighbor in your building, plenty of parking. come and see, they won't last. 2890 lower Floor unit, ample storage space for every unit, laundry for each unit, Hurricane shutters will be installed and taken down by the owner, convenient main and service entrance in each unit.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2890 S Le Jeune Rd have any available units?
2890 S Le Jeune Rd has a unit available for $2,590 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
Is 2890 S Le Jeune Rd currently offering any rent specials?
2890 S Le Jeune Rd isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2890 S Le Jeune Rd pet-friendly?
No, 2890 S Le Jeune Rd is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Coral Gables.
Does 2890 S Le Jeune Rd offer parking?
Yes, 2890 S Le Jeune Rd does offer parking.
Does 2890 S Le Jeune Rd have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2890 S Le Jeune Rd does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2890 S Le Jeune Rd have a pool?
No, 2890 S Le Jeune Rd does not have a pool.
Does 2890 S Le Jeune Rd have accessible units?
No, 2890 S Le Jeune Rd does not have accessible units.
Does 2890 S Le Jeune Rd have units with dishwashers?
No, 2890 S Le Jeune Rd does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2890 S Le Jeune Rd have units with air conditioning?
No, 2890 S Le Jeune Rd does not have units with air conditioning.
