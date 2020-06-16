All apartments in Coral Gables
1607 PONCE DE LEON BL
Last updated May 22 2020 at 7:04 PM

1607 PONCE DE LEON BL

1607 Ponce De Leon Boulevard · (305) 405-0615
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

1607 Ponce De Leon Boulevard, Coral Gables, FL 33134
Douglas

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit 7C · Avail. now

$2,700

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

granite counters
parking
recently renovated
pool
elevator
Unit Amenities
granite counters
recently renovated
Property Amenities
elevator
parking
pool
ENJOY SPACIOUS 2/2. GREAT LOCATION, BEAUTIFULLY RENOVATED UNIT, MARBLE FLOORS, GRANITE GOURMET KITCHEN, PRIVATE ELEVATOR OPENS TO YOUR PRIVATE FOYER, LUXURY BUILDING, RESORT STYLE AMENITIES,2 PARKING SPOTS ARE INCLUDED IN RENTAL.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1607 PONCE DE LEON BL have any available units?
1607 PONCE DE LEON BL has a unit available for $2,700 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 1607 PONCE DE LEON BL have?
Some of 1607 PONCE DE LEON BL's amenities include granite counters, parking, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1607 PONCE DE LEON BL currently offering any rent specials?
1607 PONCE DE LEON BL isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1607 PONCE DE LEON BL pet-friendly?
No, 1607 PONCE DE LEON BL is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Coral Gables.
Does 1607 PONCE DE LEON BL offer parking?
Yes, 1607 PONCE DE LEON BL does offer parking.
Does 1607 PONCE DE LEON BL have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1607 PONCE DE LEON BL does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1607 PONCE DE LEON BL have a pool?
Yes, 1607 PONCE DE LEON BL has a pool.
Does 1607 PONCE DE LEON BL have accessible units?
No, 1607 PONCE DE LEON BL does not have accessible units.
Does 1607 PONCE DE LEON BL have units with dishwashers?
No, 1607 PONCE DE LEON BL does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1607 PONCE DE LEON BL have units with air conditioning?
No, 1607 PONCE DE LEON BL does not have units with air conditioning.
