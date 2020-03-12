All apartments in Coral Gables
Last updated June 11 2020 at 11:32 PM

10 ARAGON AV

10 Aragon Avenue · (305) 753-2325
Location

10 Aragon Avenue, Coral Gables, FL 33134
Coral Gables Section

Price and availability

1 Bedroom

Unit 1512 · Avail. now

$1,900

1 Bed · 1 Bath

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
recently renovated
Property Amenities
elevator
gym
parking
pool
lobby
media room
Exceptional totally upgraded penthouse unit. Sleek, contemporary, state-of-the-art finishes. Stunning features include 10 ft ceilings, upgraded kitchen and renovated bath, wood floors, built-ins, and custom closet system. Enjoy urban living at its best in Coral Gables! Outstanding building amenities include renovated lobby and pool area, gym, huge entertaining/activity center, covered/gated parking, security and lots of great shopping, restaurants, theater and entertainment just steps away.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 10 ARAGON AV have any available units?
10 ARAGON AV has a unit available for $1,900 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 10 ARAGON AV have?
Some of 10 ARAGON AV's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 10 ARAGON AV currently offering any rent specials?
10 ARAGON AV isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10 ARAGON AV pet-friendly?
No, 10 ARAGON AV is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Coral Gables.
Does 10 ARAGON AV offer parking?
Yes, 10 ARAGON AV does offer parking.
Does 10 ARAGON AV have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 10 ARAGON AV offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 10 ARAGON AV have a pool?
Yes, 10 ARAGON AV has a pool.
Does 10 ARAGON AV have accessible units?
No, 10 ARAGON AV does not have accessible units.
Does 10 ARAGON AV have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 10 ARAGON AV has units with dishwashers.
Does 10 ARAGON AV have units with air conditioning?
No, 10 ARAGON AV does not have units with air conditioning.
