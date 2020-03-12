10 ARAGON AV

Amenities
Exceptional totally upgraded penthouse unit. Sleek, contemporary, state-of-the-art finishes. Stunning features include 10 ft ceilings, upgraded kitchen and renovated bath, wood floors, built-ins, and custom closet system. Enjoy urban living at its best in Coral Gables! Outstanding building amenities include renovated lobby and pool area, gym, huge entertaining/activity center, covered/gated parking, security and lots of great shopping, restaurants, theater and entertainment just steps away.