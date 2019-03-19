All apartments in Connerton
8443 Lagerfeld Dr

Location

8443 Lagerfeld Drive, Connerton, FL 34637
Connerton Village

Amenities

Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
stainless steel
Property Amenities
basketball court
gym
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
tennis court
volleyball court
Connerton Village 3/2/2 Home - Beautiful 3/2/2 with separate office and huge bonus room. Spacious eat-in kitchen with stainless steel appliances. Large living area with beautiful tray ceilings. Patio and backyard faces conservation area. Community features are amazing with gigantic pool and water park. Fitness center, Sand volleyball, basketball and tennis courts. Located in close proximity to restaurants, shopping, major roads and approx. 30 min to Tampa International Airport. Rent includes LAWNCARE

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8443 Lagerfeld Dr have any available units?
8443 Lagerfeld Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Connerton, FL.
What amenities does 8443 Lagerfeld Dr have?
Some of 8443 Lagerfeld Dr's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and stainless steel. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8443 Lagerfeld Dr currently offering any rent specials?
8443 Lagerfeld Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8443 Lagerfeld Dr pet-friendly?
Yes, 8443 Lagerfeld Dr is pet friendly.
Does 8443 Lagerfeld Dr offer parking?
No, 8443 Lagerfeld Dr does not offer parking.
Does 8443 Lagerfeld Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8443 Lagerfeld Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8443 Lagerfeld Dr have a pool?
Yes, 8443 Lagerfeld Dr has a pool.
Does 8443 Lagerfeld Dr have accessible units?
No, 8443 Lagerfeld Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 8443 Lagerfeld Dr have units with dishwashers?
No, 8443 Lagerfeld Dr does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 8443 Lagerfeld Dr have units with air conditioning?
No, 8443 Lagerfeld Dr does not have units with air conditioning.
