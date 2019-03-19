8443 Lagerfeld Dr

Amenities

Connerton Village 3/2/2 Home - Beautiful 3/2/2 with separate office and huge bonus room. Spacious eat-in kitchen with stainless steel appliances. Large living area with beautiful tray ceilings. Patio and backyard faces conservation area. Community features are amazing with gigantic pool and water park. Fitness center, Sand volleyball, basketball and tennis courts. Located in close proximity to restaurants, shopping, major roads and approx. 30 min to Tampa International Airport. Rent includes LAWNCARE



