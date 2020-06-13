All apartments in Combee Settlement
Combee Settlement, FL
703 FAIRWAY AVENUE
703 FAIRWAY AVENUE

703 Fairway Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

703 Fairway Avenue, Combee Settlement, FL 33801
Country Club Estates

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
carport
recently renovated
ceiling fan
fireplace
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
extra storage
fireplace
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
carport
parking
Beautiful open Spanish style front porch. This home features 3 Bedrooms & two full baths. Updated paint inside & out. Large living room with hardwood floors and a decorative wood burning fireplace. Off the living room is a separate office area with hard wood floors. Large arched opening into the dining room with hardwood floors. Enter into your Galley kitchen with refinished cabinets with all new hardware and attached eat-in breakfast nook or mudd room. Enclosed porch/laundry area w/extra storage. You’ll love the 2 over sized bedrooms with updated flooring that conveniently share a large bathroom. The Private Master suite also boasts updated flooring & a private full bathroom. Single carport and fenced back yard. Sorry no pets and no smoking inside of the home. $1300.00 per month, security deposit is $1300.00 application fee is $65.00 per adult.
COVID-19: Due to concerns about COVID-19 and as a courtesy to all parties, please do not schedule or attend showings if anyone in your party exhibits cold/flu-like symptoms or has been exposed to the virus.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 703 FAIRWAY AVENUE have any available units?
703 FAIRWAY AVENUE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Combee Settlement, FL.
What amenities does 703 FAIRWAY AVENUE have?
Some of 703 FAIRWAY AVENUE's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and carport. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 703 FAIRWAY AVENUE currently offering any rent specials?
703 FAIRWAY AVENUE isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 703 FAIRWAY AVENUE pet-friendly?
No, 703 FAIRWAY AVENUE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Combee Settlement.
Does 703 FAIRWAY AVENUE offer parking?
Yes, 703 FAIRWAY AVENUE does offer parking.
Does 703 FAIRWAY AVENUE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 703 FAIRWAY AVENUE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 703 FAIRWAY AVENUE have a pool?
No, 703 FAIRWAY AVENUE does not have a pool.
Does 703 FAIRWAY AVENUE have accessible units?
No, 703 FAIRWAY AVENUE does not have accessible units.
Does 703 FAIRWAY AVENUE have units with dishwashers?
No, 703 FAIRWAY AVENUE does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 703 FAIRWAY AVENUE have units with air conditioning?
No, 703 FAIRWAY AVENUE does not have units with air conditioning.
