703 FAIRWAY AVENUE

Amenities

patio / balcony hardwood floors carport recently renovated ceiling fan fireplace

Unit Amenities ceiling fan extra storage fireplace hardwood floors patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities carport parking

Beautiful open Spanish style front porch. This home features 3 Bedrooms & two full baths. Updated paint inside & out. Large living room with hardwood floors and a decorative wood burning fireplace. Off the living room is a separate office area with hard wood floors. Large arched opening into the dining room with hardwood floors. Enter into your Galley kitchen with refinished cabinets with all new hardware and attached eat-in breakfast nook or mudd room. Enclosed porch/laundry area w/extra storage. You’ll love the 2 over sized bedrooms with updated flooring that conveniently share a large bathroom. The Private Master suite also boasts updated flooring & a private full bathroom. Single carport and fenced back yard. Sorry no pets and no smoking inside of the home. $1300.00 per month, security deposit is $1300.00 application fee is $65.00 per adult.

COVID-19: Due to concerns about COVID-19 and as a courtesy to all parties, please do not schedule or attend showings if anyone in your party exhibits cold/flu-like symptoms or has been exposed to the virus.