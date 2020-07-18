Sign Up
Home
/
Columbia County, FL
/
551 SE PLANT
Last updated July 1 2020 at 11:40 PM
Find Out More
1 of 17
Overview
Location
Price
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
551 SE PLANT
551 Southeast Plant Street
·
(386) 515-5020
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location
551 Southeast Plant Street, Columbia County, FL 32025
Price and availability
INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub
3 Bedrooms
Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now
$1,800
3 Bed · 2 Bath · 2000 sqft
Report This Listing
Amenities
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
recently renovated
Property Amenities
Brand new site build home on half an acre, 3 bedrooms 2 bathrooms with all brand new appliances. Great location in town near the local college or for travel to Jacksonville.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None.
Frequently Asked Questions
Does 551 SE PLANT have any available units?
551 SE PLANT has a unit available for $1,800 per month. Check out the
Price and Availability section
for more information on this unit.
Is 551 SE PLANT currently offering any rent specials?
551 SE PLANT is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 551 SE PLANT pet-friendly?
No, 551 SE PLANT is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Columbia County
.
Does 551 SE PLANT offer parking?
No, 551 SE PLANT does not offer parking.
Does 551 SE PLANT have units with washers and dryers?
No, 551 SE PLANT does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 551 SE PLANT have a pool?
No, 551 SE PLANT does not have a pool.
Does 551 SE PLANT have accessible units?
No, 551 SE PLANT does not have accessible units.
Does 551 SE PLANT have units with dishwashers?
No, 551 SE PLANT does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 551 SE PLANT have units with air conditioning?
No, 551 SE PLANT does not have units with air conditioning.
