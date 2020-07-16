9826 Giaveno CIR

Amenities

in unit laundry dishwasher pet friendly recently renovated gym pool

Unit Amenities dishwasher in unit laundry microwave refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly clubhouse gym game room pool bbq/grill internet access tennis court

Enjoy Treviso Bay resort-style living in this 1232 square foot unfurnished 2 BR/2 BA plus Dinette annual rental. Just 15 minutes from downtown Naples, 10 minutes from Marco, this beautifully designed, 24-hour gated community offers miles of peaceful walking and biking. Your social membership includes full use of the Sports Complex lagoon/lap pools; sandy beach; poolside bar and grill; state-of-the-art fitness center; tennis courts/pro shop, pickleball courts; and more. You are also invited to enjoy Main Clubhouse dining and lounge options, on-going social events, and game rooms. The championship 18-hole TPC golf course is available pay-to-play. Small dog only with owner approval.



Featuring the much-desired Bellini-model design, this upgraded unit offers peaceful views of the Rookery Bay Reserve and surrounding ponds. You will especially appreciate your large private storage closet and dedicated Giaveno Circle community pool/BBQ area. A small dog (under 25 pounds) is allowed with owner and association approval. Rent includes water, basic cable, and wireless Internet service.