Last updated May 2 2020 at 10:38 PM

9826 Giaveno CIR

9826 Giaveno Circle · (239) 272-0751
Location

9826 Giaveno Circle, Collier County, FL 34113

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit 1533 · Avail. now

$1,600

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1232 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
pet friendly
recently renovated
gym
pool
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
clubhouse
gym
game room
pool
bbq/grill
internet access
tennis court
Enjoy Treviso Bay resort-style living in this 1232 square foot unfurnished 2 BR/2 BA plus Dinette annual rental. Just 15 minutes from downtown Naples, 10 minutes from Marco, this beautifully designed, 24-hour gated community offers miles of peaceful walking and biking. Your social membership includes full use of the Sports Complex lagoon/lap pools; sandy beach; poolside bar and grill; state-of-the-art fitness center; tennis courts/pro shop, pickleball courts; and more. You are also invited to enjoy Main Clubhouse dining and lounge options, on-going social events, and game rooms. The championship 18-hole TPC golf course is available pay-to-play. Small dog only with owner approval.

Featuring the much-desired Bellini-model design, this upgraded unit offers peaceful views of the Rookery Bay Reserve and surrounding ponds. You will especially appreciate your large private storage closet and dedicated Giaveno Circle community pool/BBQ area. A small dog (under 25 pounds) is allowed with owner and association approval. Rent includes water, basic cable, and wireless Internet service.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9826 Giaveno CIR have any available units?
9826 Giaveno CIR has a unit available for $1,600 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 9826 Giaveno CIR have?
Some of 9826 Giaveno CIR's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9826 Giaveno CIR currently offering any rent specials?
9826 Giaveno CIR is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9826 Giaveno CIR pet-friendly?
Yes, 9826 Giaveno CIR is pet friendly.
Does 9826 Giaveno CIR offer parking?
No, 9826 Giaveno CIR does not offer parking.
Does 9826 Giaveno CIR have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 9826 Giaveno CIR offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 9826 Giaveno CIR have a pool?
Yes, 9826 Giaveno CIR has a pool.
Does 9826 Giaveno CIR have accessible units?
No, 9826 Giaveno CIR does not have accessible units.
Does 9826 Giaveno CIR have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 9826 Giaveno CIR has units with dishwashers.
Does 9826 Giaveno CIR have units with air conditioning?
No, 9826 Giaveno CIR does not have units with air conditioning.
