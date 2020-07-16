9596 Trevi Ct, - 1, Unit 5435

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning cable included dishwasher furnished microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities carport clubhouse doorman elevator gym on-site laundry parking pool hot tub internet access tennis court

SHORT-TERM RENTAL- NEW Treviso Bay Condo!! Furnished Rental. This elegantly appointed two (2) bedroom, two (2) bathroom condo in Treviso Bay is equipped with all new stainless steel appliances and modern furnishings is move-in ready. High-Speed Internet and Cable included. Enjoy the private screened lanai with serene lake and preserve views.

Treviso Bay is located in South Naples and just minutes away from Naples' famous 5th Avenue elite shopping & entertainment, pristine beaches and is surrounded by the natural beauty of the Rookery Bay National Estuary Reserve.

Amenities include 24-hour guarded gate, lavish landscaping and an 18-hole TPC/PGA designed championship golf course, professional tennis courts, fitness center and a 54,000 square foot private club house that includes fine dining, shops, spa services, resort-style lagoons, lap pools, tennis center with pro shop, aerobics and Pilates studio.