Collier County, FL
9590 Trevi CT
Last updated June 3 2020 at 4:42 PM

9590 Trevi CT

9590 Trem Court · (239) 250-9027
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.

Location

9590 Trem Court, Collier County, FL 34113

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit 5315 · Avail. now

$4,500

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1120 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
clubhouse
gym
pool
tennis court
Welcome to Trevi at Treviso Bay, one of Naples finest luxury resort-lifestyle gated communities. Be the first guests to enjoy this BRAND NEW 2 Bedroom/2 Bath vacation home with easy access on the first floor! The master bedroom suite offers a king bed, flat screen TV and private master bath with a step-in shower and second guest bedroom offers a queen bed. The open-concept kitchen features light granite counters and cabinets, stainless steel appliances and a full complement of kitchenware. Relax in the tiled living room, or open up the sliders and enjoy the lake views from your screened patio. Guests may enjoy all of the country club social membership amenities, which includes the new 15,000 square foot clubhouse, resort pool, state-of the-art fitness center, Har-Tru tennis courts, pickle ball and so much more! Pet-Friendly with owner approval and additional refundable pet deposit.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9590 Trevi CT have any available units?
9590 Trevi CT has a unit available for $4,500 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 9590 Trevi CT have?
Some of 9590 Trevi CT's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9590 Trevi CT currently offering any rent specials?
9590 Trevi CT is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9590 Trevi CT pet-friendly?
Yes, 9590 Trevi CT is pet friendly.
Does 9590 Trevi CT offer parking?
No, 9590 Trevi CT does not offer parking.
Does 9590 Trevi CT have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 9590 Trevi CT offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 9590 Trevi CT have a pool?
Yes, 9590 Trevi CT has a pool.
Does 9590 Trevi CT have accessible units?
No, 9590 Trevi CT does not have accessible units.
Does 9590 Trevi CT have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 9590 Trevi CT has units with dishwashers.
Does 9590 Trevi CT have units with air conditioning?
No, 9590 Trevi CT does not have units with air conditioning.
