9590 Trevi CT

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher granite counters in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly clubhouse gym pool tennis court

Welcome to Trevi at Treviso Bay, one of Naples finest luxury resort-lifestyle gated communities. Be the first guests to enjoy this BRAND NEW 2 Bedroom/2 Bath vacation home with easy access on the first floor! The master bedroom suite offers a king bed, flat screen TV and private master bath with a step-in shower and second guest bedroom offers a queen bed. The open-concept kitchen features light granite counters and cabinets, stainless steel appliances and a full complement of kitchenware. Relax in the tiled living room, or open up the sliders and enjoy the lake views from your screened patio. Guests may enjoy all of the country club social membership amenities, which includes the new 15,000 square foot clubhouse, resort pool, state-of the-art fitness center, Har-Tru tennis courts, pickle ball and so much more! Pet-Friendly with owner approval and additional refundable pet deposit.