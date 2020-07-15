All apartments in Collier County
9532 Avellino Way, #2722
Last updated July 9 2020 at 1:02 AM

9532 Avellino Way, #2722

9532 Avellino Way · (239) 285-1309
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.

Location

9532 Avellino Way, Collier County, FL 34113

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Buildium

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$4,500

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1668 sqft

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
walk in closets
gym
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
furnished
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
clubhouse
gym
on-site laundry
parking
pool
garage
hot tub
internet access
tennis court
SHORT-TERM RENTAL- Available for Seasonal Rental. Fully Furnished Turnkey Two Bedroom w/Den, Two Bath Condo in Treviso Bay!
Treviso Bay is located in South Naples and just minutes away from Naples' famous 5th Avenue elite shopping & entertainment, pristine beaches and is surrounded by the natural beauty of the Rookery Bay National Estuary Reserve. Amenities include 24-hour guarded gate, lavish landscaping and an 18-hole TPC/PGA designed championship golf course, professional tennis courts, fitness center and a 54,000 square foot private club house that includes fine dining, shops, spa services, resort-style lagoons, lap pools, tennis center with pro shop, aerobics and Pilates studio.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9532 Avellino Way, #2722 have any available units?
9532 Avellino Way, #2722 has a unit available for $4,500 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 9532 Avellino Way, #2722 have?
Some of 9532 Avellino Way, #2722's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9532 Avellino Way, #2722 currently offering any rent specials?
9532 Avellino Way, #2722 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9532 Avellino Way, #2722 pet-friendly?
No, 9532 Avellino Way, #2722 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Collier County.
Does 9532 Avellino Way, #2722 offer parking?
Yes, 9532 Avellino Way, #2722 offers parking.
Does 9532 Avellino Way, #2722 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 9532 Avellino Way, #2722 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 9532 Avellino Way, #2722 have a pool?
Yes, 9532 Avellino Way, #2722 has a pool.
Does 9532 Avellino Way, #2722 have accessible units?
No, 9532 Avellino Way, #2722 does not have accessible units.
Does 9532 Avellino Way, #2722 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 9532 Avellino Way, #2722 has units with dishwashers.
Does 9532 Avellino Way, #2722 have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 9532 Avellino Way, #2722 has units with air conditioning.
