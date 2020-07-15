9532 Avellino Way, #2722

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher furnished microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities clubhouse gym on-site laundry parking pool garage hot tub internet access tennis court

SHORT-TERM RENTAL- Available for Seasonal Rental. Fully Furnished Turnkey Two Bedroom w/Den, Two Bath Condo in Treviso Bay!

Treviso Bay is located in South Naples and just minutes away from Naples' famous 5th Avenue elite shopping & entertainment, pristine beaches and is surrounded by the natural beauty of the Rookery Bay National Estuary Reserve. Amenities include 24-hour guarded gate, lavish landscaping and an 18-hole TPC/PGA designed championship golf course, professional tennis courts, fitness center and a 54,000 square foot private club house that includes fine dining, shops, spa services, resort-style lagoons, lap pools, tennis center with pro shop, aerobics and Pilates studio.