9525 Avellino Way - 1, #2615

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher furnished microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities clubhouse gym on-site laundry parking pool hot tub internet access tennis court

SHORT-TERM RENTAL. **AVAILABLE FOR SEASON 2021**. Treviso Bay 3 Bedroom 2 Bathroom condo. Available for Seasonal Rental! Fully furnished/turnkey.

Treviso Bay is located in South Naples and just minutes away from Naples' famous 5th Avenue elite shopping & entertainment, pristine beaches and is surrounded by the natural beauty of the Rookery Bay National Estuary Reserve. Amenities include 24-hour guarded gate, lavish landscaping and an 18-hole TPC/PGA designed championship golf course, professional tennis courts, fitness center and a 54,000 square foot private club house that includes fine dining, shops, spa services, resort-style lagoons, lap pools, tennis center with pro shop, aerobics and Pilates studio.