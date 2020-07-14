9459 Quarry Dr

Amenities

granite counters garage recently renovated stainless steel gym pool

Unit Amenities granite counters recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities bocce court clubhouse fire pit gym parking playground pool pool table garage hot tub tennis court

The Quarry ( 3 Bed / 2 Bath / 2 Car Garage / Private Pool ) Monthly Rate: Season $ 5,500 / off-season $ 2,600 - Ultra clean and sleek pool / spa home in The Quarry. Very contemporary furnishings. Beautiful upgrades including large neutral tile on the diagonal, wood cabinetry, granite in kitchen and baths, stone back splash and stainless steel appliances. Large backyard and beautiful lake view. This is the ultimate get away with amenities and activities galore. Enjoy the Beach Club and Lake Lodge restaurant all centering around a 500 acre lake and beach. Tenants may use the resort and lap pool, spa, fitness center, tennis courts, bocce ball, firepit, exercise classes , massages, playground, beach and more! The Quarry also has monthly golf memberships available if you would like to golf on their private equity golf course. King bed in master. Queen beds in guest bedrooms.



(RLNE5031023)