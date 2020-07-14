All apartments in Collier County
How many bedrooms do you need?
Last updated July 15 2020 at 6:59 PM

9459 Quarry Dr

9459 Quarry Drive · (239) 353-2879
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.

Location

9459 Quarry Drive, Collier County, FL 34120

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

Report This Listing

Amenities

granite counters
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
gym
pool
Unit Amenities
granite counters
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
bocce court
clubhouse
fire pit
gym
parking
playground
pool
pool table
garage
hot tub
tennis court
The Quarry ( 3 Bed / 2 Bath / 2 Car Garage / Private Pool ) Monthly Rate: Season $ 5,500 / off-season $ 2,600 - Ultra clean and sleek pool / spa home in The Quarry. Very contemporary furnishings. Beautiful upgrades including large neutral tile on the diagonal, wood cabinetry, granite in kitchen and baths, stone back splash and stainless steel appliances. Large backyard and beautiful lake view. This is the ultimate get away with amenities and activities galore. Enjoy the Beach Club and Lake Lodge restaurant all centering around a 500 acre lake and beach. Tenants may use the resort and lap pool, spa, fitness center, tennis courts, bocce ball, firepit, exercise classes , massages, playground, beach and more! The Quarry also has monthly golf memberships available if you would like to golf on their private equity golf course. King bed in master. Queen beds in guest bedrooms.

(RLNE5031023)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9459 Quarry Dr have any available units?
9459 Quarry Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Collier County, FL.
What amenities does 9459 Quarry Dr have?
Some of 9459 Quarry Dr's amenities include granite counters, garage, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9459 Quarry Dr currently offering any rent specials?
9459 Quarry Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9459 Quarry Dr pet-friendly?
No, 9459 Quarry Dr is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Collier County.
Does 9459 Quarry Dr offer parking?
Yes, 9459 Quarry Dr offers parking.
Does 9459 Quarry Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 9459 Quarry Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 9459 Quarry Dr have a pool?
Yes, 9459 Quarry Dr has a pool.
Does 9459 Quarry Dr have accessible units?
No, 9459 Quarry Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 9459 Quarry Dr have units with dishwashers?
No, 9459 Quarry Dr does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 9459 Quarry Dr have units with air conditioning?
No, 9459 Quarry Dr does not have units with air conditioning.
Interested in 9459 Quarry Dr?
