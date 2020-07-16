All apartments in Collier County
Last updated July 1 2020 at 11:42 PM

9233 Museo CIR

9233 Museo Circle · (888) 534-1116
Location

9233 Museo Circle, Collier County, FL 34114

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 201 · Avail. now

$2,900

3 Bed · 3 Bath · 3029 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
granite counters
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
gym
on-site laundry
parking
pool
garage
hot tub
Varenna in Fiddler's Creek, Naples!! Lakefront end unit with BIG water views & over 3,000 sq. ft. Available JUNE 2020 for lease with a purchase contract preferred as this is available NOW for purchase at $430,000 with the rental income!.. 3 bedrooms plus a Den that can be used as bedroom #4 with it's own private balcony.. IMMACULATE with neutral Tile flooring throughout living areas, brand NEW carpeting in bedrooms, granite & stainless kitchen, even a granite laundry room with a sink & plenty of cabinets. Lots of SCREENED balcony space with Big beautiful Palm trees surrounding your lake views & a 2 car attached garage. Economical Gas cooking & gas hot water... This building has an exceptionally large lot so this residence lives like a home with plenty of green space surrounding you. The Fabulous Fiddler's Creek resort pool, Spa, fitness, etc. are available also... AVAILABLE FOR PURCHASE WITH SPECIAL FINANCING OPTIONS! SHOWINGS NOW BY APPOINTMENT OR VIA PRIVATE FACETIME VIDEO TOUR.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9233 Museo CIR have any available units?
9233 Museo CIR has a unit available for $2,900 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 9233 Museo CIR have?
Some of 9233 Museo CIR's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9233 Museo CIR currently offering any rent specials?
9233 Museo CIR is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9233 Museo CIR pet-friendly?
No, 9233 Museo CIR is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Collier County.
Does 9233 Museo CIR offer parking?
Yes, 9233 Museo CIR offers parking.
Does 9233 Museo CIR have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 9233 Museo CIR offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 9233 Museo CIR have a pool?
Yes, 9233 Museo CIR has a pool.
Does 9233 Museo CIR have accessible units?
No, 9233 Museo CIR does not have accessible units.
Does 9233 Museo CIR have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 9233 Museo CIR has units with dishwashers.
Does 9233 Museo CIR have units with air conditioning?
No, 9233 Museo CIR does not have units with air conditioning.
