9233 Museo CIR

Varenna in Fiddler's Creek, Naples!! Lakefront end unit with BIG water views & over 3,000 sq. ft. Available JUNE 2020 for lease with a purchase contract preferred as this is available NOW for purchase at $430,000 with the rental income!.. 3 bedrooms plus a Den that can be used as bedroom #4 with it's own private balcony.. IMMACULATE with neutral Tile flooring throughout living areas, brand NEW carpeting in bedrooms, granite & stainless kitchen, even a granite laundry room with a sink & plenty of cabinets. Lots of SCREENED balcony space with Big beautiful Palm trees surrounding your lake views & a 2 car attached garage. Economical Gas cooking & gas hot water... This building has an exceptionally large lot so this residence lives like a home with plenty of green space surrounding you. The Fabulous Fiddler's Creek resort pool, Spa, fitness, etc. are available also... AVAILABLE FOR PURCHASE WITH SPECIAL FINANCING OPTIONS! SHOWINGS NOW BY APPOINTMENT OR VIA PRIVATE FACETIME VIDEO TOUR.