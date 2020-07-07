9098 Woodhurst DR

Amenities

in unit laundry granite counters dishwasher new construction garage stainless steel

Unit Amenities dishwasher granite counters in unit laundry microwave refrigerator walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities bocce court clubhouse gym parking pool garage new construction

Check out this beautiful NEW Construction villa home in the resort-style gated community of Bent Creek Preserve. This unit lives like a single family home with a private driveway, two-car attached garage, walk-in closets, a massive pantry, and spacious living areas throughout. Featuring rich wood cabinetry, granite counter tops, stainless steel appliances, large diagonally-laid tile, and crown molding, This villa has all the bells and whistles the most discerning renter would adore! Bent Creek Preserve hosts a wide variety of amenities including bocce ball, pickle-ball, a beautiful resort style pool and clubhouse, and a well-equipped fitness center... all just moments away from some of Naples' best shopping, dining, top-rated schools, and beaches! Hurry to make this home your own!