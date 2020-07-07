9098 Woodhurst DR

Amenities
Check out this beautiful NEW Construction villa home in the resort-style gated community of Bent Creek Preserve. This unit lives like a single family home with a private driveway, two-car attached garage, walk-in closets, a massive pantry, and spacious living areas throughout. Featuring rich wood cabinetry, granite counter tops, stainless steel appliances, large diagonally-laid tile, and crown molding, This villa has all the bells and whistles the most discerning renter would adore! Bent Creek Preserve hosts a wide variety of amenities including bocce ball, pickle-ball, a beautiful resort style pool and clubhouse, and a well-equipped fitness center... all just moments away from some of Naples' best shopping, dining, top-rated schools, and beaches! Hurry to make this home your own!