All apartments in Collier County
Find more places like 9098 Woodhurst DR.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Collier County, FL
/
9098 Woodhurst DR
Last updated July 13 2020 at 7:21 PM

9098 Woodhurst DR

9098 Woodhurst Drive · (239) 292-1499
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.

Location

9098 Woodhurst Drive, Collier County, FL 34120

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$1,995

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1417 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
dishwasher
new construction
garage
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
refrigerator
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
bocce court
clubhouse
gym
parking
pool
garage
new construction
Check out this beautiful NEW Construction villa home in the resort-style gated community of Bent Creek Preserve. This unit lives like a single family home with a private driveway, two-car attached garage, walk-in closets, a massive pantry, and spacious living areas throughout. Featuring rich wood cabinetry, granite counter tops, stainless steel appliances, large diagonally-laid tile, and crown molding, This villa has all the bells and whistles the most discerning renter would adore! Bent Creek Preserve hosts a wide variety of amenities including bocce ball, pickle-ball, a beautiful resort style pool and clubhouse, and a well-equipped fitness center... all just moments away from some of Naples' best shopping, dining, top-rated schools, and beaches! Hurry to make this home your own!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9098 Woodhurst DR have any available units?
9098 Woodhurst DR has a unit available for $1,995 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 9098 Woodhurst DR have?
Some of 9098 Woodhurst DR's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9098 Woodhurst DR currently offering any rent specials?
9098 Woodhurst DR is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9098 Woodhurst DR pet-friendly?
No, 9098 Woodhurst DR is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Collier County.
Does 9098 Woodhurst DR offer parking?
Yes, 9098 Woodhurst DR offers parking.
Does 9098 Woodhurst DR have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 9098 Woodhurst DR offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 9098 Woodhurst DR have a pool?
Yes, 9098 Woodhurst DR has a pool.
Does 9098 Woodhurst DR have accessible units?
No, 9098 Woodhurst DR does not have accessible units.
Does 9098 Woodhurst DR have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 9098 Woodhurst DR has units with dishwashers.
Does 9098 Woodhurst DR have units with air conditioning?
No, 9098 Woodhurst DR does not have units with air conditioning.
Interested in 9098 Woodhurst DR?
Add a Message
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Legacy Naples
7557 Campania Way
Naples, FL 34104
Gulfshore Apartment Homes
5301 Summer Wind Dr
Naples, FL 34109
Orchid Run Apartments
10991 Lost Lake Dr
Naples, FL 34105
Sierra Grande
6975 Sierra Grande Club Cir
Naples, FL 34113
The Coast Townhomes of Naples Florida
3436 Winifred Row Ln
Naples, FL 34116
Somerset Palms
15985 Arbor View Blvd
Naples, FL 34110
Meadow Lakes
105 Manor Blvd
Naples, FL 34104
Springs at Hammock Cove
4360 Petal Dr
Naples, FL 34112

Similar Pages

Miami-Dade County Apartments
Palm Beach County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Miami, FLFort Lauderdale, FLBoca Raton, FLWest Palm Beach, FLPembroke Pines, FLPlantation, FLCoral Springs, FLMiramar, FLFort Myers, FLDavie, FLPompano Beach, FLHialeah, FL
Hollywood, FLSunrise, FLDoral, FLCoconut Creek, FLNaples, FLCoral Gables, FLMarco Island, FLBonita Springs, FLEstero, FLSan Carlos Park, FLOrangetree, FLNaples Park, FL
Lely, FLVineyards, FLLehigh Acres, FLThree Oaks, FLPelican Bay, FLLely Resort, FLVillas, FLFort Myers Beach, FLGateway, FLCypress Lake, FLMcGregor, FLWhiskey Creek, FL

Apartments Near Colleges

Atlantic Technical CollegeBroward College
Carlos Albizu University-MiamiFlorida SouthWestern State College
Keiser University-Ft Lauderdale
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity