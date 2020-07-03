8754 Hideaway Harbor CT

Amenities

Enjoy this 4 bedroom 3 bathroom pool home for a vacation you will never forget. Located in the highly-sought-after community of The quarry, this home has a deeded boat slip steps from your home, a heated pool and spa. Relax by your pool in the screened-in lanai. The Quarry has its own recreational lake with boating, water activities, and a private beach to lay back upon and soak up the sun. Play tennis on the lighted courts or rent a private beach cabana. Try the fitness center or ask the activities director for recommendations. Minutes to I-75, area beaches, shopping and dinning.