8526 Pepper Tree Way

Amenities

dogs allowed garage recently renovated pool clubhouse hot tub

Unit Amenities furnished recently renovated Property Amenities dogs allowed pet friendly clubhouse parking pool garage hot tub

** FIDDLER'S CREEK** POOL HOME - 3 BED / 2 BATH - - CLICK HERE FOR A VIRTUAL WALK THROUGH: https://my.matterport.com/show/?m=T2tD7YNG1Na



This beautiful 3 bed, 2 bath single family lake front home offers tremendous amenities in the exclusive community of Fiddler's Creek. With a large private pool and Jacuzzi (heated), upgraded kitchen, and spacious floor plan, this tastefully furnished and decorated home has it all.



You can also take advantage of the great shopping, local attractions and restaurants in the area. Downtown Naples is a 15 min drive, while the famous beaches of Marco Island are 10 minutes away.



$5,595 -January, February and March

$3,495 - April

$2,595 - May - October

$3,495 - November - December



(RLNE1893801)