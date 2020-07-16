7932 Princeton DR

Amenities

Unit Amenities bathtub dishwasher granite counters in unit laundry microwave stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking pool garage hot tub media room

Gorgeous Pool home with 3 bedrooms, den, 3 bathrooms, and two car garage. This home is the perfect place to relax this season with warm inviting tones throughout, king bed in master bedroom, media room with large flat screen TV, queen beds in the guest bedrooms, spacious walk-in shower and soaking tub in master bathroom, granite counter-tops throughout, stainless appliances in the kitchen. Tranquil preserve view from brick pavers lanai and flat screen TV, pool and spa. Madison Park offers quick and easy access to 5th Avenue restaurants, shops and pristine beaches. Easy access to I75 gets to you to the local airports fast. Pets allowed with owner approval.