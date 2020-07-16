All apartments in Collier County
Find more places like 7932 Princeton DR.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Collier County, FL
/
7932 Princeton DR
Last updated April 3 2020 at 1:14 PM

7932 Princeton DR

7932 Princeton Drive · (239) 940-0529
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.

Location

7932 Princeton Drive, Collier County, FL 34104

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 Bed · Avail. now

$7,000

4 Bed · 3 Bath · 2185 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
bathtub
dishwasher
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
pool
garage
hot tub
media room
Gorgeous Pool home with 3 bedrooms, den, 3 bathrooms, and two car garage. This home is the perfect place to relax this season with warm inviting tones throughout, king bed in master bedroom, media room with large flat screen TV, queen beds in the guest bedrooms, spacious walk-in shower and soaking tub in master bathroom, granite counter-tops throughout, stainless appliances in the kitchen. Tranquil preserve view from brick pavers lanai and flat screen TV, pool and spa. Madison Park offers quick and easy access to 5th Avenue restaurants, shops and pristine beaches. Easy access to I75 gets to you to the local airports fast. Pets allowed with owner approval.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7932 Princeton DR have any available units?
7932 Princeton DR has a unit available for $7,000 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 7932 Princeton DR have?
Some of 7932 Princeton DR's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7932 Princeton DR currently offering any rent specials?
7932 Princeton DR is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7932 Princeton DR pet-friendly?
Yes, 7932 Princeton DR is pet friendly.
Does 7932 Princeton DR offer parking?
Yes, 7932 Princeton DR offers parking.
Does 7932 Princeton DR have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 7932 Princeton DR offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 7932 Princeton DR have a pool?
Yes, 7932 Princeton DR has a pool.
Does 7932 Princeton DR have accessible units?
No, 7932 Princeton DR does not have accessible units.
Does 7932 Princeton DR have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 7932 Princeton DR has units with dishwashers.
Does 7932 Princeton DR have units with air conditioning?
No, 7932 Princeton DR does not have units with air conditioning.
Interested in 7932 Princeton DR?
Add a Message
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

TGM Malibu Lakes
2115 Malibu Lakes Cir
Naples, FL 34119
TGM Bermuda Island
3320 Bermuda Isle Cir
Naples, FL 34109
Legacy Naples
7557 Campania Way
Naples, FL 34104
Gulfshore Apartment Homes
5301 Summer Wind Dr
Naples, FL 34109
Orchid Run Apartments
10991 Lost Lake Dr
Naples, FL 34105
The Falls of Portofino
7047 Ambrosia Ln
Naples, FL 34119
Somerset Palms
15985 Arbor View Blvd
Naples, FL 34110
Aster at Lely Resort
8120 Acacia Street
Naples, FL 34113

Similar Pages

Miami-Dade County Apartments
Palm Beach County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Miami, FLFort Lauderdale, FLBoca Raton, FLWest Palm Beach, FLPembroke Pines, FLPlantation, FLCoral Springs, FLMiramar, FLFort Myers, FLDavie, FLPompano Beach, FLHialeah, FL
Hollywood, FLSunrise, FLDoral, FLCoconut Creek, FLNaples, FLCoral Gables, FLMarco Island, FLBonita Springs, FLEstero, FLSan Carlos Park, FLOrangetree, FLNaples Park, FL
Lely, FLVineyards, FLLehigh Acres, FLThree Oaks, FLPelican Bay, FLLely Resort, FLVillas, FLFort Myers Beach, FLGateway, FLCypress Lake, FLMcGregor, FLWhiskey Creek, FL

Apartments Near Colleges

Atlantic Technical CollegeBroward College
Carlos Albizu University-MiamiFlorida SouthWestern State College
Keiser University-Ft Lauderdale
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity