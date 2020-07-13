7360 Glenmoor LN

Amenities

AVAILABLE FOR FEB, MARCH, APRIL 2020! Enjoy your season in this adorable 2 bedroom 2 bathroom 2nd floor unit with common elevator. Tile through out this tastefully decorated unit from light and bright kitchen, open dining and living room, and updated bathrooms. King bed in the master bedroom, 2 twin beds in the guest bedroom, washer and dryer, and flat screen TVs in bedrooms and living room. Relax on lanai overlooking the golf course and lake with southern exposure. There is covered parking for 1 car. Tennis courts, pool, grilling area, and bocce just steps from your unit. Thesocial membership allows you to enjoy Clubhouse with social gatherings, more tennis, club pool, state of the art fitness, and restaurant. Centrally located to Downtown Naples and sandy gulf beaches. Social membership is $158.43 plus tax (optional) or you can choose not to join the social membership and your rental transfer will be $112.25 plus tax.