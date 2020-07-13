All apartments in Collier County
Last updated April 3 2020 at 1:14 PM

7360 Glenmoor LN

7360 Glenmoor Lane · (239) 940-0529
Location

7360 Glenmoor Lane, Collier County, FL 34104

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit 4209 · Avail. now

$3,200

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1054 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
gym
pool
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
bocce court
clubhouse
elevator
gym
parking
pool
bbq/grill
tennis court
AVAILABLE FOR FEB, MARCH, APRIL 2020! Enjoy your season in this adorable 2 bedroom 2 bathroom 2nd floor unit with common elevator. Tile through out this tastefully decorated unit from light and bright kitchen, open dining and living room, and updated bathrooms. King bed in the master bedroom, 2 twin beds in the guest bedroom, washer and dryer, and flat screen TVs in bedrooms and living room. Relax on lanai overlooking the golf course and lake with southern exposure. There is covered parking for 1 car. Tennis courts, pool, grilling area, and bocce just steps from your unit. Thesocial membership allows you to enjoy Clubhouse with social gatherings, more tennis, club pool, state of the art fitness, and restaurant. Centrally located to Downtown Naples and sandy gulf beaches. Social membership is $158.43 plus tax (optional) or you can choose not to join the social membership and your rental transfer will be $112.25 plus tax.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7360 Glenmoor LN have any available units?
7360 Glenmoor LN has a unit available for $3,200 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 7360 Glenmoor LN have?
Some of 7360 Glenmoor LN's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7360 Glenmoor LN currently offering any rent specials?
7360 Glenmoor LN is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7360 Glenmoor LN pet-friendly?
No, 7360 Glenmoor LN is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Collier County.
Does 7360 Glenmoor LN offer parking?
Yes, 7360 Glenmoor LN offers parking.
Does 7360 Glenmoor LN have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 7360 Glenmoor LN offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 7360 Glenmoor LN have a pool?
Yes, 7360 Glenmoor LN has a pool.
Does 7360 Glenmoor LN have accessible units?
No, 7360 Glenmoor LN does not have accessible units.
Does 7360 Glenmoor LN have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 7360 Glenmoor LN has units with dishwashers.
Does 7360 Glenmoor LN have units with air conditioning?
No, 7360 Glenmoor LN does not have units with air conditioning.
