6863 Mill Pond CIR

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher pet friendly gym pool

Unit Amenities dishwasher ice maker in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities clubhouse gym pool cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly tennis court

Breakfast with lake view! Welcome to your vacation home at Emerald Lakes! Enjoy your time while sitting on the screened patio or taking a sun bath at the large community pool. This single family home offers privacy, a large outdoor area, 2 bedrooms with queen size beds sharing one bathroom, an open living and dining room with office space and kitchen with breakfast bar. The community offers a clubhouse with fitness room, library and area to meet neighbors to have some social time. If you don´t like to exercise there are 3 tennis courts to practice your service or have a match with family and friends. The location in North Naples is awesome. Close to shopping, restaurants, cinema, beach and everything. Don´t wait to0 long, this will be rented soon. Please be aware a minimum of 90 days are required and your pets cannot share this lovely place with you.