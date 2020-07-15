6863 Mill Pond CIR

Amenities
Breakfast with lake view! Welcome to your vacation home at Emerald Lakes! Enjoy your time while sitting on the screened patio or taking a sun bath at the large community pool. This single family home offers privacy, a large outdoor area, 2 bedrooms with queen size beds sharing one bathroom, an open living and dining room with office space and kitchen with breakfast bar. The community offers a clubhouse with fitness room, library and area to meet neighbors to have some social time. If you don´t like to exercise there are 3 tennis courts to practice your service or have a match with family and friends. The location in North Naples is awesome. Close to shopping, restaurants, cinema, beach and everything. Don´t wait to0 long, this will be rented soon. Please be aware a minimum of 90 days are required and your pets cannot share this lovely place with you.