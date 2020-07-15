All apartments in Collier County
Last updated March 13 2019 at 4:10 PM

6863 Mill Pond CIR

COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.

Location

6863 Mill Pond Circle, Collier County, FL 34109

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. now

$2,900

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 1550 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
gym
pool
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
clubhouse
gym
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
tennis court
Breakfast with lake view! Welcome to your vacation home at Emerald Lakes! Enjoy your time while sitting on the screened patio or taking a sun bath at the large community pool. This single family home offers privacy, a large outdoor area, 2 bedrooms with queen size beds sharing one bathroom, an open living and dining room with office space and kitchen with breakfast bar. The community offers a clubhouse with fitness room, library and area to meet neighbors to have some social time. If you don´t like to exercise there are 3 tennis courts to practice your service or have a match with family and friends. The location in North Naples is awesome. Close to shopping, restaurants, cinema, beach and everything. Don´t wait to0 long, this will be rented soon. Please be aware a minimum of 90 days are required and your pets cannot share this lovely place with you.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

