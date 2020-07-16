All apartments in Collier County
Last updated July 10 2020 at 9:53 PM

6708 Marbella LN

6708 Marbella Lane · (239) 250-9027
Location

6708 Marbella Lane, Collier County, FL 34105

Price and availability

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 Bed · Avail. now

$3,995

4 Bed · 3 Bath · 2189 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
clubhouse
gym
parking
pool
garage
tennis court
*WOW! $3995/month SPECIAL FALL RATE* Welcome to Marbella Lakes, a gated community with resort amenities in the heart of Naples. This single level home offers 4 bedrooms, 3 full baths, a 2 car garage and a private heated pool. Cooks will enjoy the open-concept kitchen, which features luxury granite counters, tons of cabinets and a stainless steel appliance package. The living room is as comfortable as it is stylish and full length living room sliders open onto the pool deck with southern views overlooking a lake. The master bedroom suite offers a king bed and the bath has dual vanities, a tub and step-in shower. One guest bedroom has a queen bed and the other two have twin beds. The Marbella Lakes Clubhouse amenities include a resort-style pool, tennis courts, fitness center and so much more!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6708 Marbella LN have any available units?
6708 Marbella LN has a unit available for $3,995 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 6708 Marbella LN have?
Some of 6708 Marbella LN's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6708 Marbella LN currently offering any rent specials?
6708 Marbella LN is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6708 Marbella LN pet-friendly?
No, 6708 Marbella LN is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Collier County.
Does 6708 Marbella LN offer parking?
Yes, 6708 Marbella LN offers parking.
Does 6708 Marbella LN have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 6708 Marbella LN offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 6708 Marbella LN have a pool?
Yes, 6708 Marbella LN has a pool.
Does 6708 Marbella LN have accessible units?
No, 6708 Marbella LN does not have accessible units.
Does 6708 Marbella LN have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6708 Marbella LN has units with dishwashers.
Does 6708 Marbella LN have units with air conditioning?
No, 6708 Marbella LN does not have units with air conditioning.
