6708 Marbella LN

*WOW! $3995/month SPECIAL FALL RATE* Welcome to Marbella Lakes, a gated community with resort amenities in the heart of Naples. This single level home offers 4 bedrooms, 3 full baths, a 2 car garage and a private heated pool. Cooks will enjoy the open-concept kitchen, which features luxury granite counters, tons of cabinets and a stainless steel appliance package. The living room is as comfortable as it is stylish and full length living room sliders open onto the pool deck with southern views overlooking a lake. The master bedroom suite offers a king bed and the bath has dual vanities, a tub and step-in shower. One guest bedroom has a queen bed and the other two have twin beds. The Marbella Lakes Clubhouse amenities include a resort-style pool, tennis courts, fitness center and so much more!