6600 Tannin LN

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet ceiling fan in unit laundry walk in closets Property Amenities parking pool garage tennis court

Annual Rental in Naples - Town Home with lake views! 2 PLUS DEN/2/1 1,837 sqft. Townhouse located in Walden Oaks - Huntington. This unfurnished unit features all major appliances (including washer and dryer),wood kitchen cabinets, master bedroom downstairs and upstairs, tile and carpet throughout the unit, upstairs loft, ceiling fans, large bathrooms, walk in closets, screen lanai with a lake view, and 1 car detached garage. The Walden Oaks Community features a pool, tennis courts, and bike/jogging trail. No pets permitted. No smoking permitted. Sewer and trash removal included. This annual rental is available now!



Application Fee $100 PER ADULT. One-time lease administrative fee of $160. Please note that properties within an Association may have an additional application process, will be subject to an additional fee(s) and an additional approval process.