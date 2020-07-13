All apartments in Collier County
Last updated July 1 2020 at 11:42 PM

6560 SANDALWOOD LN

6560 Sandalwood Lane · (239) 280-7226
Location

6560 Sandalwood Lane, Collier County, FL 34109

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$3,990

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 2100 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
pool
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
pool
garage
tennis court
LIVINGSTON WOODS RENTAL. PETS OK. POOL AND PRIVATE TENNIS COURT IN ONE OF THE BEST AREAS. NEW ROOF!!! Total living area 3,099 sq ft. Property has 3 bedrooms, 2 bath, family room, formal living and dining. 18" tile throughout. Master bedroom has separate shower and Jacuzzi. All countertops are granite. 2 car garages. Negotiable use of half garage under guest house (10' high). GUEST HOUSE NOT INCLUDED IN THIS RENTAL. The house has a large pool and tennis court. Lot is 150x660, so you have 2.27 acres of nature around you. Rent includes Lawn and pool maintenance, and water system treatment. House is on well and septic so there is no monthly water or sewer bill. Do not miss this house. Schools: Osceola Elementary, Pine Ridge Middle, Barron Collier High School. Annual Lease Only. First/Last Month and Security Deposit required.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6560 SANDALWOOD LN have any available units?
6560 SANDALWOOD LN has a unit available for $3,990 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 6560 SANDALWOOD LN have?
Some of 6560 SANDALWOOD LN's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6560 SANDALWOOD LN currently offering any rent specials?
6560 SANDALWOOD LN is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6560 SANDALWOOD LN pet-friendly?
Yes, 6560 SANDALWOOD LN is pet friendly.
Does 6560 SANDALWOOD LN offer parking?
Yes, 6560 SANDALWOOD LN offers parking.
Does 6560 SANDALWOOD LN have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 6560 SANDALWOOD LN offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 6560 SANDALWOOD LN have a pool?
Yes, 6560 SANDALWOOD LN has a pool.
Does 6560 SANDALWOOD LN have accessible units?
No, 6560 SANDALWOOD LN does not have accessible units.
Does 6560 SANDALWOOD LN have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6560 SANDALWOOD LN has units with dishwashers.
Does 6560 SANDALWOOD LN have units with air conditioning?
No, 6560 SANDALWOOD LN does not have units with air conditioning.
