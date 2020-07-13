6560 SANDALWOOD LN

Amenities

LIVINGSTON WOODS RENTAL. PETS OK. POOL AND PRIVATE TENNIS COURT IN ONE OF THE BEST AREAS. NEW ROOF!!! Total living area 3,099 sq ft. Property has 3 bedrooms, 2 bath, family room, formal living and dining. 18" tile throughout. Master bedroom has separate shower and Jacuzzi. All countertops are granite. 2 car garages. Negotiable use of half garage under guest house (10' high). GUEST HOUSE NOT INCLUDED IN THIS RENTAL. The house has a large pool and tennis court. Lot is 150x660, so you have 2.27 acres of nature around you. Rent includes Lawn and pool maintenance, and water system treatment. House is on well and septic so there is no monthly water or sewer bill. Do not miss this house. Schools: Osceola Elementary, Pine Ridge Middle, Barron Collier High School. Annual Lease Only. First/Last Month and Security Deposit required.