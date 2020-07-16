All apartments in Collier County
Last updated June 19 2020 at 7:07 AM

6549 Dominica DR

6549 Dominica Drive · (239) 300-8779
Location

6549 Dominica Drive, Collier County, FL 34113
Sabal Bay

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 101 · Avail. now

$3,450

3 Bed · 3 Bath · 2214 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
stainless steel
gym
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
gym
parking
pool
bbq/grill
garage
tennis court
Take advantage of this incredible opportunity in one of Naples most up and coming communities! This beautifully designed 3 bedroom plus den, 3 bath home offers the luxurious lifestyle you have been looking for. This property boasts a tremendous open floor plan with tile throughout all common areas, granite countertops, stainless appliances and a great deal of natural light. Step directly into your residence from your private 2 car garage. Looking for amenities? Isles of Colliers Preserve is one of the most highly sought after communities offering a spectacular resort style pool, fitness center, tennis/pickle ball facilities, kayak and paddle board launch sites, 8 miles of hiking trails and more. Do not forget about Overlook Bar and Grill is just around the corner and provides casual onsite dining. Just minutes from downtown Naples and some of the most desirable shopping, dining and beaches.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6549 Dominica DR have any available units?
6549 Dominica DR has a unit available for $3,450 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 6549 Dominica DR have?
Some of 6549 Dominica DR's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6549 Dominica DR currently offering any rent specials?
6549 Dominica DR is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6549 Dominica DR pet-friendly?
No, 6549 Dominica DR is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Collier County.
Does 6549 Dominica DR offer parking?
Yes, 6549 Dominica DR offers parking.
Does 6549 Dominica DR have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 6549 Dominica DR offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 6549 Dominica DR have a pool?
Yes, 6549 Dominica DR has a pool.
Does 6549 Dominica DR have accessible units?
No, 6549 Dominica DR does not have accessible units.
Does 6549 Dominica DR have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6549 Dominica DR has units with dishwashers.
Does 6549 Dominica DR have units with air conditioning?
No, 6549 Dominica DR does not have units with air conditioning.
