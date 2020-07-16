6549 Dominica DR

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher granite counters in unit laundry microwave refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities gym parking pool bbq/grill garage tennis court

Take advantage of this incredible opportunity in one of Naples most up and coming communities! This beautifully designed 3 bedroom plus den, 3 bath home offers the luxurious lifestyle you have been looking for. This property boasts a tremendous open floor plan with tile throughout all common areas, granite countertops, stainless appliances and a great deal of natural light. Step directly into your residence from your private 2 car garage. Looking for amenities? Isles of Colliers Preserve is one of the most highly sought after communities offering a spectacular resort style pool, fitness center, tennis/pickle ball facilities, kayak and paddle board launch sites, 8 miles of hiking trails and more. Do not forget about Overlook Bar and Grill is just around the corner and provides casual onsite dining. Just minutes from downtown Naples and some of the most desirable shopping, dining and beaches.