Collier County, FL
6446 Pembroke WAY
Last updated April 7 2020 at 9:02 PM

6446 Pembroke WAY

6446 Pembroke Way · (888) 534-1116
Location

6446 Pembroke Way, Collier County, FL 34112
Sabal Bay

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$11,000

3 Bed · 3 Bath · 2963 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
recently renovated
gym
pool
yoga
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
gym
pool
bbq/grill
hot tub
tennis court
yoga
Lovely, upgraded, 3 bedroom plus den, 3 full bath, Jasmine Grand floor plan. Enter into the huge great room and behold the 14 foot ceilings. Cook in the large well-stocked kitchen. Entertain in the formal dining room. Pass through the pocketing sliding glass doors and step out into the spacious screened lanai that offers a custom made summer kitchen, television sitting area, and inviting pool and spa, with sun shelf. If style, detail and comfort are important to you, then this is your vacation home. Enjoy the luxurious master bath or relax in the den. And if sport is on your itinerary, walk, jog, or bike on the over 8 miles of nature trails, kayak down the Cypress Waterway to the Gulf of Mexico, workout in the state of the art fitness center, swim laps in one of the community pools, play tennis, pickle ball, or take a yoga class. Located just 4 miles to Downtown Naples famous 5th Avenue, this gated community is where you want to be.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6446 Pembroke WAY have any available units?
6446 Pembroke WAY has a unit available for $11,000 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 6446 Pembroke WAY have?
Some of 6446 Pembroke WAY's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6446 Pembroke WAY currently offering any rent specials?
6446 Pembroke WAY is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6446 Pembroke WAY pet-friendly?
No, 6446 Pembroke WAY is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Collier County.
Does 6446 Pembroke WAY offer parking?
No, 6446 Pembroke WAY does not offer parking.
Does 6446 Pembroke WAY have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 6446 Pembroke WAY offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 6446 Pembroke WAY have a pool?
Yes, 6446 Pembroke WAY has a pool.
Does 6446 Pembroke WAY have accessible units?
No, 6446 Pembroke WAY does not have accessible units.
Does 6446 Pembroke WAY have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6446 Pembroke WAY has units with dishwashers.
Does 6446 Pembroke WAY have units with air conditioning?
No, 6446 Pembroke WAY does not have units with air conditioning.
