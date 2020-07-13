637 Beachwak CIR

Amenities
Location, Location, Location! Perfectly sandwiched between the Gulf Of Mexico and some of Naples top shopping and dining is the highly sought after comment, Beachwalk. Enjoy a beautifully maintained second floor condo that has everything you are looking for in a vacation rental. This light and bright condo boasts 2 bedroom and 2 bathrooms with approximately 1600 square feet of air-conditioned space, a carport and an exterior closet for all your beach chairs, coolers and more. Just steps from your front door are 6 tennis courts, bocce courts, pool and spa with a clubhouse and community room for everyone to enjoy. Take a quick stroll or bike ride to Vanderbilt Beach and use the bicycle gate with quick access to Vanderbilt Beach Road. Do not miss out on this hidden gem!