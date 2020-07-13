All apartments in Collier County
Last updated April 7 2020 at 9:02 PM

637 Beachwak CIR

637 Beachwalk Circle · (239) 300-8779
Location

637 Beachwalk Circle, Collier County, FL 34108
Naples Park

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit E-203 · Avail. now

$5,700

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1600 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
carport
pool
air conditioning
bocce court
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
bocce court
carport
clubhouse
parking
pool
hot tub
tennis court
Location, Location, Location! Perfectly sandwiched between the Gulf Of Mexico and some of Naples top shopping and dining is the highly sought after comment, Beachwalk. Enjoy a beautifully maintained second floor condo that has everything you are looking for in a vacation rental. This light and bright condo boasts 2 bedroom and 2 bathrooms with approximately 1600 square feet of air-conditioned space, a carport and an exterior closet for all your beach chairs, coolers and more. Just steps from your front door are 6 tennis courts, bocce courts, pool and spa with a clubhouse and community room for everyone to enjoy. Take a quick stroll or bike ride to Vanderbilt Beach and use the bicycle gate with quick access to Vanderbilt Beach Road. Do not miss out on this hidden gem!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 637 Beachwak CIR have any available units?
637 Beachwak CIR has a unit available for $5,700 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 637 Beachwak CIR have?
Some of 637 Beachwak CIR's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and carport. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 637 Beachwak CIR currently offering any rent specials?
637 Beachwak CIR is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 637 Beachwak CIR pet-friendly?
No, 637 Beachwak CIR is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Collier County.
Does 637 Beachwak CIR offer parking?
Yes, 637 Beachwak CIR offers parking.
Does 637 Beachwak CIR have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 637 Beachwak CIR offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 637 Beachwak CIR have a pool?
Yes, 637 Beachwak CIR has a pool.
Does 637 Beachwak CIR have accessible units?
No, 637 Beachwak CIR does not have accessible units.
Does 637 Beachwak CIR have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 637 Beachwak CIR has units with dishwashers.
Does 637 Beachwak CIR have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 637 Beachwak CIR has units with air conditioning.
