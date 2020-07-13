637 Beachwak CIR

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher ice maker in unit laundry microwave range refrigerator Property Amenities bocce court carport clubhouse parking pool hot tub tennis court

Location, Location, Location! Perfectly sandwiched between the Gulf Of Mexico and some of Naples top shopping and dining is the highly sought after comment, Beachwalk. Enjoy a beautifully maintained second floor condo that has everything you are looking for in a vacation rental. This light and bright condo boasts 2 bedroom and 2 bathrooms with approximately 1600 square feet of air-conditioned space, a carport and an exterior closet for all your beach chairs, coolers and more. Just steps from your front door are 6 tennis courts, bocce courts, pool and spa with a clubhouse and community room for everyone to enjoy. Take a quick stroll or bike ride to Vanderbilt Beach and use the bicycle gate with quick access to Vanderbilt Beach Road. Do not miss out on this hidden gem!