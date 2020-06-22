6280 Huntington Lakes CIR

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher extra storage ice maker in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities bocce court clubhouse gym parking pool garage hot tub tennis court

Gorgeous, newly updated, two bedroom, two bathroom, unfurnished, second floor condo with breathtaking Western views from your balcony. The kitchen has newer LG stainless steel appliances, new counter tops and tile backsplash with a pantry and eating area. The large screened balcony has a water view and beautiful Western sunsets and comes with your own private storage room. The one car detached garage boasts an attic for extra storage as well. Huntington Lakes amenities include a private clubhouse with three community pools, including a resort-style pool & spa, fitness room, bocce ball, tennis courts and a library. Located in the heart of North Naples and ready for immediate occupancy. This is a Must See Condo!