Last updated July 7 2020 at 5:51 AM

6280 Huntington Lakes CIR

6280 Huntington Lakes Circle · (239) 449-1000
Location

6280 Huntington Lakes Circle, Collier County, FL 34119

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit 203 · Avail. now

$1,800

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1107 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
extra storage
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
bocce court
clubhouse
gym
parking
pool
garage
hot tub
tennis court
Gorgeous, newly updated, two bedroom, two bathroom, unfurnished, second floor condo with breathtaking Western views from your balcony. The kitchen has newer LG stainless steel appliances, new counter tops and tile backsplash with a pantry and eating area. The large screened balcony has a water view and beautiful Western sunsets and comes with your own private storage room. The one car detached garage boasts an attic for extra storage as well. Huntington Lakes amenities include a private clubhouse with three community pools, including a resort-style pool & spa, fitness room, bocce ball, tennis courts and a library. Located in the heart of North Naples and ready for immediate occupancy. This is a Must See Condo!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6280 Huntington Lakes CIR have any available units?
6280 Huntington Lakes CIR has a unit available for $1,800 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 6280 Huntington Lakes CIR have?
Some of 6280 Huntington Lakes CIR's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6280 Huntington Lakes CIR currently offering any rent specials?
6280 Huntington Lakes CIR is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6280 Huntington Lakes CIR pet-friendly?
No, 6280 Huntington Lakes CIR is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Collier County.
Does 6280 Huntington Lakes CIR offer parking?
Yes, 6280 Huntington Lakes CIR offers parking.
Does 6280 Huntington Lakes CIR have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 6280 Huntington Lakes CIR offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 6280 Huntington Lakes CIR have a pool?
Yes, 6280 Huntington Lakes CIR has a pool.
Does 6280 Huntington Lakes CIR have accessible units?
No, 6280 Huntington Lakes CIR does not have accessible units.
Does 6280 Huntington Lakes CIR have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6280 Huntington Lakes CIR has units with dishwashers.
Does 6280 Huntington Lakes CIR have units with air conditioning?
No, 6280 Huntington Lakes CIR does not have units with air conditioning.
