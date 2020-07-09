600 Squire CIR

Amenities

in unit laundry parking pool tennis court clubhouse carpet

Unit Amenities carpet in unit laundry Property Amenities clubhouse parking pool tennis court

Annual rental in Naples - 2 bedroom, 2 bath, 2nd floor, 1,300 sqft. condo located in community of Newcastle at Berkshire Lakes in East Naples. This unfurnished unit features all major appliances, washer and dryer, tile and carpet throughout, screened in lanai with a pool view, and 1 assigned covered parking with plenty of open parking. The community features a pool, clubhouse, and tennis courts. Water, sewer and trash removal included. No pets and no smoking permitted.This annual rental will be available in June/July 2020.



Application Fee $100 PER ADULT. One-time lease administrative fee of 160. Please note that properties within an Association may have an additional application process, will be subject to an additional fee(s) and an additional approval process