600 Squire CIR
Last updated July 2 2020 at 4:18 PM

600 Squire CIR

600 Squire Circle · (239) 482-8040
Location

600 Squire Circle, Collier County, FL 34104

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit 202 · Avail. now

$1,425

2 Bed · 2 Bath

Amenities

in unit laundry
parking
pool
tennis court
clubhouse
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
in unit laundry
Property Amenities
clubhouse
parking
pool
tennis court
Annual rental in Naples - 2 bedroom, 2 bath, 2nd floor, 1,300 sqft. condo located in community of Newcastle at Berkshire Lakes in East Naples. This unfurnished unit features all major appliances, washer and dryer, tile and carpet throughout, screened in lanai with a pool view, and 1 assigned covered parking with plenty of open parking. The community features a pool, clubhouse, and tennis courts. Water, sewer and trash removal included. No pets and no smoking permitted.This annual rental will be available in June/July 2020.

Application Fee $100 PER ADULT. One-time lease administrative fee of 160. Please note that properties within an Association may have an additional application process, will be subject to an additional fee(s) and an additional approval process

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 600 Squire CIR have any available units?
600 Squire CIR has a unit available for $1,425 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 600 Squire CIR have?
Some of 600 Squire CIR's amenities include in unit laundry, parking, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 600 Squire CIR currently offering any rent specials?
600 Squire CIR is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 600 Squire CIR pet-friendly?
No, 600 Squire CIR is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Collier County.
Does 600 Squire CIR offer parking?
Yes, 600 Squire CIR offers parking.
Does 600 Squire CIR have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 600 Squire CIR offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 600 Squire CIR have a pool?
Yes, 600 Squire CIR has a pool.
Does 600 Squire CIR have accessible units?
No, 600 Squire CIR does not have accessible units.
Does 600 Squire CIR have units with dishwashers?
No, 600 Squire CIR does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 600 Squire CIR have units with air conditioning?
No, 600 Squire CIR does not have units with air conditioning.
