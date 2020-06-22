5945 Sand Wedge LN

Amenities

in unit laundry granite counters dishwasher pet friendly garage recently renovated

Unit Amenities dishwasher granite counters ice maker in unit laundry microwave refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking pool garage

Golf Course View Vacation Rental! 1st floor condo overlooking SW golf course views from your Lanai & Master Bedroom. King bed in Master, 2 twin beds in 2nd bedroom, SLEEPER sofas in both the Den as well as Family Room - can sleep up to 8 people. Nearly 1500 sqft under air, 1 car garage, west of I-75, close to the beach & all of the fine dining & shopping Naples has to offer. This condo was remodeled throughout, & now features custom wood cabinets, granite counters, new Whirlpool kitchen appliances, stackable Washer & Dryer, freshly painted w/ neutral soothing colors, new 20in tile floors laid on the diagonal throughout, upgraded baseboards, & all new furnishings & decor. New 32in. flatscreen TV's in the bedrooms & Den, & 55in. flatscreen TV in the Family room! Plantation shutters on all windows, & beautiful custom draperies for the Lanai sliders.Enhanced Social Club Membership is available w/ transfer fee. Golf membership is $1200/month per person or $1600 for the family. 1 pet allowed per HOA Rules 25 lbs or less.