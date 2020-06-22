All apartments in Collier County
Last updated June 12 2020 at 6:23 PM

5945 Sand Wedge LN

5945 Sand Wedge Lane · (239) 246-9899
Location

5945 Sand Wedge Lane, Collier County, FL 34110

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit 1003 · Avail. now

$4,250

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1490 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
pool
garage
Golf Course View Vacation Rental! 1st floor condo overlooking SW golf course views from your Lanai & Master Bedroom. King bed in Master, 2 twin beds in 2nd bedroom, SLEEPER sofas in both the Den as well as Family Room - can sleep up to 8 people. Nearly 1500 sqft under air, 1 car garage, west of I-75, close to the beach & all of the fine dining & shopping Naples has to offer. This condo was remodeled throughout, & now features custom wood cabinets, granite counters, new Whirlpool kitchen appliances, stackable Washer & Dryer, freshly painted w/ neutral soothing colors, new 20in tile floors laid on the diagonal throughout, upgraded baseboards, & all new furnishings & decor. New 32in. flatscreen TV's in the bedrooms & Den, & 55in. flatscreen TV in the Family room! Plantation shutters on all windows, & beautiful custom draperies for the Lanai sliders.Enhanced Social Club Membership is available w/ transfer fee. Golf membership is $1200/month per person or $1600 for the family. 1 pet allowed per HOA Rules 25 lbs or less.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
limit: 1
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5945 Sand Wedge LN have any available units?
5945 Sand Wedge LN has a unit available for $4,250 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 5945 Sand Wedge LN have?
Some of 5945 Sand Wedge LN's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5945 Sand Wedge LN currently offering any rent specials?
5945 Sand Wedge LN is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5945 Sand Wedge LN pet-friendly?
Yes, 5945 Sand Wedge LN is pet friendly.
Does 5945 Sand Wedge LN offer parking?
Yes, 5945 Sand Wedge LN offers parking.
Does 5945 Sand Wedge LN have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 5945 Sand Wedge LN offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 5945 Sand Wedge LN have a pool?
Yes, 5945 Sand Wedge LN has a pool.
Does 5945 Sand Wedge LN have accessible units?
No, 5945 Sand Wedge LN does not have accessible units.
Does 5945 Sand Wedge LN have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5945 Sand Wedge LN has units with dishwashers.
Does 5945 Sand Wedge LN have units with air conditioning?
No, 5945 Sand Wedge LN does not have units with air conditioning.
