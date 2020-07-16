5923 Sand Wedge LN

Amenities

New to market, available for season and pet friendly! This ground floor, 2 bed plus den, 2 bath and attached garage, with golf and lake view condo is in the mist of it’s makeover. Fresh paint will go with its brand-new hard wood floors. New bedding is being purchased and furnishings will be augmented and updated. Owner’s did not want to wait until the last minute to list, but now is the time to book. Bring your small dog and enjoy the season in Naples. Great north Naples location in the gated Strand community.