5923 Sand Wedge LN
Last updated April 7 2020 at 9:02 PM

5923 Sand Wedge LN

5923 Sand Wedge Lane · (888) 534-1116
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.

Location

5923 Sand Wedge Lane, Collier County, FL 34110

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit 1903 · Avail. now

$4,000

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1490 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
hardwood floors
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
New to market, available for season and pet friendly! This ground floor, 2 bed plus den, 2 bath and attached garage, with golf and lake view condo is in the mist of it’s makeover. Fresh paint will go with its brand-new hard wood floors. New bedding is being purchased and furnishings will be augmented and updated. Owner’s did not want to wait until the last minute to list, but now is the time to book. Bring your small dog and enjoy the season in Naples. Great north Naples location in the gated Strand community.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5923 Sand Wedge LN have any available units?
5923 Sand Wedge LN has a unit available for $4,000 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 5923 Sand Wedge LN have?
Some of 5923 Sand Wedge LN's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5923 Sand Wedge LN currently offering any rent specials?
5923 Sand Wedge LN is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5923 Sand Wedge LN pet-friendly?
Yes, 5923 Sand Wedge LN is pet friendly.
Does 5923 Sand Wedge LN offer parking?
Yes, 5923 Sand Wedge LN offers parking.
Does 5923 Sand Wedge LN have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 5923 Sand Wedge LN offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 5923 Sand Wedge LN have a pool?
No, 5923 Sand Wedge LN does not have a pool.
Does 5923 Sand Wedge LN have accessible units?
No, 5923 Sand Wedge LN does not have accessible units.
Does 5923 Sand Wedge LN have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5923 Sand Wedge LN has units with dishwashers.
Does 5923 Sand Wedge LN have units with air conditioning?
No, 5923 Sand Wedge LN does not have units with air conditioning.
