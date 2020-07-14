5874 Plymouth PL

Amenities
Beautiful 2 BR, 2 Bath home located on golf course. Den has a pull down queen size bed so room can be used as an office or for sleeping. Large screen TVs in living room and master bedroom . Private heated pool and sauna, with screened lanai. Jennair outdoor kitchen. Rental includes use of Gas grill, access to Golf, and access to club house and facilities. There is a golf cart available for use for an additional $150 per month. Dogs under 25 lbs and excluding aggressive breeds are allowed with $250 non refundable pet deposit.
Tenant responsible for monthly electric bill in excess of $100 per month. For multi month rentals, tenant agrees for owner's home watch person to view the property monthly.