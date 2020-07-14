All apartments in Collier County
Last updated April 7 2020 at 9:02 PM

5874 Plymouth PL

5874 Plymouth Place · (239) 351-5452
Location

5874 Plymouth Place, Collier County, FL 34142

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. now

$4,500

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1856 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
pool
clubhouse
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
clubhouse
pool
bbq/grill
sauna
Beautiful 2 BR, 2 Bath home located on golf course. Den has a pull down queen size bed so room can be used as an office or for sleeping. Large screen TVs in living room and master bedroom . Private heated pool and sauna, with screened lanai. Jennair outdoor kitchen. Rental includes use of Gas grill, access to Golf, and access to club house and facilities. There is a golf cart available for use for an additional $150 per month. Dogs under 25 lbs and excluding aggressive breeds are allowed with $250 non refundable pet deposit.

Tenant responsible for monthly electric bill in excess of $100 per month. For multi month rentals, tenant agrees for owner's home watch person to view the property monthly.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
restrictions: Breed restrictions apply.
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5874 Plymouth PL have any available units?
5874 Plymouth PL has a unit available for $4,500 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 5874 Plymouth PL have?
Some of 5874 Plymouth PL's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5874 Plymouth PL currently offering any rent specials?
5874 Plymouth PL is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5874 Plymouth PL pet-friendly?
Yes, 5874 Plymouth PL is pet friendly.
Does 5874 Plymouth PL offer parking?
No, 5874 Plymouth PL does not offer parking.
Does 5874 Plymouth PL have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 5874 Plymouth PL offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 5874 Plymouth PL have a pool?
Yes, 5874 Plymouth PL has a pool.
Does 5874 Plymouth PL have accessible units?
No, 5874 Plymouth PL does not have accessible units.
Does 5874 Plymouth PL have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5874 Plymouth PL has units with dishwashers.
Does 5874 Plymouth PL have units with air conditioning?
No, 5874 Plymouth PL does not have units with air conditioning.
