Last updated July 11 2020 at 9:29 PM

5201 Milano ST

5201 Milano Street · (239) 351-5452
Location

5201 Milano Street, Collier County, FL 34142

Price and availability

5 Bedrooms

Unit 5 Bed · Avail. now

$2,700

5 Bed · 4 Bath · 3102 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
pool
microwave
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
pool
garage
Beautiful Oberlin model features 5 bedroom, 3.5 bath, and den. New Paint and carpet throughout. First floor features living room, spacious den, open concept family room, kitchen with breakfast bar. The half bath has direct access to the pool. Master bedroom and bathroom, and laundry room complete the first floor. Second floor includes four spacious bedrooms and two full bathrooms, one with tub, one with shower.

View of the Ave Maria Oratory from fully screened in pool area. Screened in front porch. Home includes two car attached garage with porte cochere. Mature landscaping is maintained by HOA and included in rent.

No smoking, no pets. Owner responsible for lawn, trash, basic cable, pest control, and pool maintenance. Tenant pays other utilities (electric and water). $30 background check & credit check fee. $250 post occupancy cleaning fee, HOA app fee, broker documentation fee.

Home is rented unfurnished.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 4 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5201 Milano ST have any available units?
5201 Milano ST has a unit available for $2,700 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 5201 Milano ST have?
Some of 5201 Milano ST's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5201 Milano ST currently offering any rent specials?
5201 Milano ST is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5201 Milano ST pet-friendly?
No, 5201 Milano ST is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Collier County.
Does 5201 Milano ST offer parking?
Yes, 5201 Milano ST offers parking.
Does 5201 Milano ST have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 5201 Milano ST offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 5201 Milano ST have a pool?
Yes, 5201 Milano ST has a pool.
Does 5201 Milano ST have accessible units?
No, 5201 Milano ST does not have accessible units.
Does 5201 Milano ST have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5201 Milano ST has units with dishwashers.
Does 5201 Milano ST have units with air conditioning?
No, 5201 Milano ST does not have units with air conditioning.
