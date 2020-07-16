5201 Milano ST

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher garage pool microwave

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities on-site laundry parking pool garage

Beautiful Oberlin model features 5 bedroom, 3.5 bath, and den. New Paint and carpet throughout. First floor features living room, spacious den, open concept family room, kitchen with breakfast bar. The half bath has direct access to the pool. Master bedroom and bathroom, and laundry room complete the first floor. Second floor includes four spacious bedrooms and two full bathrooms, one with tub, one with shower.



View of the Ave Maria Oratory from fully screened in pool area. Screened in front porch. Home includes two car attached garage with porte cochere. Mature landscaping is maintained by HOA and included in rent.



No smoking, no pets. Owner responsible for lawn, trash, basic cable, pest control, and pool maintenance. Tenant pays other utilities (electric and water). $30 background check & credit check fee. $250 post occupancy cleaning fee, HOA app fee, broker documentation fee.



Home is rented unfurnished.