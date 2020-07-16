515 Club Side DR

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher in unit laundry microwave range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities gym parking pool internet access tennis court

Perfect location for you. Come inside the gated community which is located close to Shops, restaurants and the water. Harborside offers pools, tennis, exercise facility, private boat shuttle to beach, tike bar with tv, full service restaurant service all within walking distance from your condo (With separate Yacht club membership available)

Updated 1st floor condo is spacious, light and bright. 2 dining areas available, casual table/chairs off kitchen on glassed in lanai and another living/dining area. Lots of room to live comfortably and enjoy the Florida sunshine. Active community with friendly pool parties, walking, biking and kayaking. Flat screen tvs, internet, twin beds and king bed, full size washer/dryer and covered parking. Rented for JF 2021. Available off season and March 2021 or M/A 2021