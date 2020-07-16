All apartments in Collier County
Last updated June 4 2020 at 7:07 PM

515 Club Side DR

515 Clubside Drive · (239) 250-3345
Location

515 Clubside Drive, Collier County, FL 34110

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. now

$2,000

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1300 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
gym
pool
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
gym
parking
pool
internet access
tennis court
Perfect location for you. Come inside the gated community which is located close to Shops, restaurants and the water. Harborside offers pools, tennis, exercise facility, private boat shuttle to beach, tike bar with tv, full service restaurant service all within walking distance from your condo (With separate Yacht club membership available)
Updated 1st floor condo is spacious, light and bright. 2 dining areas available, casual table/chairs off kitchen on glassed in lanai and another living/dining area. Lots of room to live comfortably and enjoy the Florida sunshine. Active community with friendly pool parties, walking, biking and kayaking. Flat screen tvs, internet, twin beds and king bed, full size washer/dryer and covered parking. Rented for JF 2021. Available off season and March 2021 or M/A 2021

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 515 Club Side DR have any available units?
515 Club Side DR has a unit available for $2,000 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 515 Club Side DR have?
Some of 515 Club Side DR's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 515 Club Side DR currently offering any rent specials?
515 Club Side DR is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 515 Club Side DR pet-friendly?
No, 515 Club Side DR is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Collier County.
Does 515 Club Side DR offer parking?
Yes, 515 Club Side DR offers parking.
Does 515 Club Side DR have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 515 Club Side DR offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 515 Club Side DR have a pool?
Yes, 515 Club Side DR has a pool.
Does 515 Club Side DR have accessible units?
No, 515 Club Side DR does not have accessible units.
Does 515 Club Side DR have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 515 Club Side DR has units with dishwashers.
Does 515 Club Side DR have units with air conditioning?
No, 515 Club Side DR does not have units with air conditioning.
