4816 Cerromar DR

Move in special. Full Golf Membership for 2 included in this Rental. Rare rental opportunity in Naples Lakes Country Club. Prestigious bundled golf community with full golf membership privileges, access to all amenities; restaurants with award winning chef offering casual/fine dining, poolside cabana bar next to the resort style pool, enormous clubhouse with social activities, fitness center, 5 tennis courts surrounded by beautiful grounds and lavish landscaping. This single family pool home is 2364 sq ft, 2 bedrooms + den, office, 3rd bedroom, 2 full baths, 2 car garage w/paver driveway and walkway leading to the stunning interior with tile, wood flooring and carpet in the den and guest room, fully equipped kitchen with stainless steel appliances, white cabinets, center island, breakfast bar, eat in kitchen with bay window, separate dining room, laundry room with washer/dryer, granite countertops, master bath has double vanities, separate tile shower and garden tub, plantation shutters, large paver lanai with pool and spa overlooking the 10th fairway. Furniture will be removed and rented unfurnished. Lawn care, pool care, trash, and a basic cable and internet package included.