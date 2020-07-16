All apartments in Collier County
Last updated July 2 2020 at 4:18 PM

4816 Cerromar DR

4816 Cerromar Drive · (239) 482-8040
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.

Location

4816 Cerromar Drive, Collier County, FL 34112
Naples Lakes Country Club

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$3,650

3 Bed · 2 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
hardwood floors
garage
stainless steel
gym
Unit Amenities
bathtub
carpet
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
stainless steel
Property Amenities
clubhouse
gym
on-site laundry
parking
pool
garage
hot tub
internet access
tennis court
Move in special. Full Golf Membership for 2 included in this Rental. Rare rental opportunity in Naples Lakes Country Club. Prestigious bundled golf community with full golf membership privileges, access to all amenities; restaurants with award winning chef offering casual/fine dining, poolside cabana bar next to the resort style pool, enormous clubhouse with social activities, fitness center, 5 tennis courts surrounded by beautiful grounds and lavish landscaping. This single family pool home is 2364 sq ft, 2 bedrooms + den, office, 3rd bedroom, 2 full baths, 2 car garage w/paver driveway and walkway leading to the stunning interior with tile, wood flooring and carpet in the den and guest room, fully equipped kitchen with stainless steel appliances, white cabinets, center island, breakfast bar, eat in kitchen with bay window, separate dining room, laundry room with washer/dryer, granite countertops, master bath has double vanities, separate tile shower and garden tub, plantation shutters, large paver lanai with pool and spa overlooking the 10th fairway. Furniture will be removed and rented unfurnished. Lawn care, pool care, trash, and a basic cable and internet package included.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4816 Cerromar DR have any available units?
4816 Cerromar DR has a unit available for $3,650 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 4816 Cerromar DR have?
Some of 4816 Cerromar DR's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4816 Cerromar DR currently offering any rent specials?
4816 Cerromar DR is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4816 Cerromar DR pet-friendly?
No, 4816 Cerromar DR is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Collier County.
Does 4816 Cerromar DR offer parking?
Yes, 4816 Cerromar DR offers parking.
Does 4816 Cerromar DR have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4816 Cerromar DR offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4816 Cerromar DR have a pool?
Yes, 4816 Cerromar DR has a pool.
Does 4816 Cerromar DR have accessible units?
No, 4816 Cerromar DR does not have accessible units.
Does 4816 Cerromar DR have units with dishwashers?
No, 4816 Cerromar DR does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 4816 Cerromar DR have units with air conditioning?
No, 4816 Cerromar DR does not have units with air conditioning.
