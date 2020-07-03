4610 Hawks Nest DR

Amenities

**Seasonal Furnished Rental - Available NOW at a great price!!** Come and enjoy the resort style living at the award winning community of Fiddlers Creek.

This FIRST FLOOR coach home has two bedrooms, den/office, and a one car garage. The extended screened lanai overlooks a serene lake and tropical landscaping. The kitchen is equipped with granite countertops, wood cabinets and stainless steel appliance. The home is light and bright with wood flooring in the family room, dining room, master bedroom and den.

Walking distance to the community pool and a short bike ride to Fiddler's Creek Club and Spa. Enjoy this world-class, active, luxury lifestyle community with resort-style pools, extensive fitness and tennis programs, two great restaurants, spa services, social activities and special events. Close to beaches, shopping, boating and restaurants of Naples and Marco Island. Transfer Fee of $500 is for the Club & Spa and is Optional.