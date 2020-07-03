All apartments in Collier County
Last updated April 7 2020 at 9:02 PM

4610 Hawks Nest DR

4610 Hawks Nest Drive · (239) 258-0021
Location

4610 Hawks Nest Drive, Collier County, FL 34114

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit A-102 · Avail. now

$3,500

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1414 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
furnished
granite counters
hardwood floors
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
gym
parking
pool
garage
hot tub
tennis court
**Seasonal Furnished Rental - Available NOW at a great price!!** Come and enjoy the resort style living at the award winning community of Fiddlers Creek.
This FIRST FLOOR coach home has two bedrooms, den/office, and a one car garage. The extended screened lanai overlooks a serene lake and tropical landscaping. The kitchen is equipped with granite countertops, wood cabinets and stainless steel appliance. The home is light and bright with wood flooring in the family room, dining room, master bedroom and den.
Walking distance to the community pool and a short bike ride to Fiddler's Creek Club and Spa. Enjoy this world-class, active, luxury lifestyle community with resort-style pools, extensive fitness and tennis programs, two great restaurants, spa services, social activities and special events. Close to beaches, shopping, boating and restaurants of Naples and Marco Island. Transfer Fee of $500 is for the Club & Spa and is Optional.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4610 Hawks Nest DR have any available units?
4610 Hawks Nest DR has a unit available for $3,500 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 4610 Hawks Nest DR have?
Some of 4610 Hawks Nest DR's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4610 Hawks Nest DR currently offering any rent specials?
4610 Hawks Nest DR is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4610 Hawks Nest DR pet-friendly?
No, 4610 Hawks Nest DR is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Collier County.
Does 4610 Hawks Nest DR offer parking?
Yes, 4610 Hawks Nest DR offers parking.
Does 4610 Hawks Nest DR have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4610 Hawks Nest DR offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4610 Hawks Nest DR have a pool?
Yes, 4610 Hawks Nest DR has a pool.
Does 4610 Hawks Nest DR have accessible units?
No, 4610 Hawks Nest DR does not have accessible units.
Does 4610 Hawks Nest DR have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4610 Hawks Nest DR has units with dishwashers.
Does 4610 Hawks Nest DR have units with air conditioning?
No, 4610 Hawks Nest DR does not have units with air conditioning.
