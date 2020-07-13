All apartments in Collier County
Last updated May 25 2020 at 2:01 AM

4204 Nevada Street

4204 Nevada Street · (502) 489-1347
Location

4204 Nevada Street, Collier County, FL 34142

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Buildium

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$1,690

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1570 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
accessible
basketball court
dog park
gym
on-site laundry
parking
pool
garage
internet access
tennis court
3 Bedroom / 2 Bath new home. Open floor plan with large living and dining room. Tall 10ft ceilings in the living room showcase a beautiful real wood shiplap wall. Master bedroom with private double vanity bathroom and walk in closet. Stainless steel appliances. Washer and Dryer INCLUDED. Walking distance to all amenities and attractions: FREE fitness center access, Parks, Water park, Publix, Restaurants, AMU, fantastic dog park, K-12 school, beautiful basket ball and tennis courts, golf and much more! Active couples paradise, plenty of room to ride bikes, walking paths, and fishing. Quiet neighborhood with lots of young families. Large garage with plenty of storage including cabinets and hanging storage.
Fitness center, Laundry room, Parking, Pool, Tennis court, Wheelchair access
3 Bedroom / 2 Bath home. Open floor plan with large living and dining room. Tall 10ft ceilings in the living room showcase a beautiful real wood shiplap wall. Master bedroom with private double vanity bathroom and walk in closet. Stainless steel appliances. Washer and Dryer INCLUDED. Walking distance to all amenities and attractions: FREE fitness center access, Parks, Water park, Publix, Restaurants, AMU, fantastic dog park, K-12 school, beautiful basket ball and tennis courts, golf and much more! Active couples paradise, plenty of room to ride bikes, walking paths, and fishing. Quiet neighborhood with lots of young families. Large garage with plenty of storage including cabinets and hanging storage.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4204 Nevada Street have any available units?
4204 Nevada Street has a unit available for $1,690 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 4204 Nevada Street have?
Some of 4204 Nevada Street's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4204 Nevada Street currently offering any rent specials?
4204 Nevada Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4204 Nevada Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 4204 Nevada Street is pet friendly.
Does 4204 Nevada Street offer parking?
Yes, 4204 Nevada Street offers parking.
Does 4204 Nevada Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4204 Nevada Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4204 Nevada Street have a pool?
Yes, 4204 Nevada Street has a pool.
Does 4204 Nevada Street have accessible units?
Yes, 4204 Nevada Street has accessible units.
Does 4204 Nevada Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4204 Nevada Street has units with dishwashers.
Does 4204 Nevada Street have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 4204 Nevada Street has units with air conditioning.
