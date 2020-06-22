400 Misty Pines CIR

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher parking recently renovated

Unit Amenities dishwasher extra storage granite counters in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking pool tennis court

Enjoy this newly renovated, custom-designed coastal contemporary unfurnished condo nestled in central Naples. This three bedroom, two bath condo touts peaceful views of a beautiful lake. The kitchen boasts white cabinets with shimmering granite counter-tops, upgraded appliances, upgraded bathrooms, custom mirror in dining room and much more. This condo comes with 2 assigned parking spots; one covered and one in front of the unit. Extra storage available for you. Here you will have access to the pool and tennis court. Pinewoods is located in the heart of central Naples and close to dining and shopping while being just a short drive to the beach. These photos don't do the property justice. The whole place is just gorgeous! Please note: this property comes unfurnished. NO PETS & NO SMOKING. 30 DAY APPROVAL WITH THE ASSOCIATION. We are looking a for an annual tenant only.