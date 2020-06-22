All apartments in Collier County
Last updated March 2 2020 at 9:12 PM

400 Misty Pines CIR

400 Misty Pines Circle · (239) 246-9899
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.

Location

400 Misty Pines Circle, Collier County, FL 34105

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 105 · Avail. now

$1,595

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1370 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
extra storage
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
pool
tennis court
Enjoy this newly renovated, custom-designed coastal contemporary unfurnished condo nestled in central Naples. This three bedroom, two bath condo touts peaceful views of a beautiful lake. The kitchen boasts white cabinets with shimmering granite counter-tops, upgraded appliances, upgraded bathrooms, custom mirror in dining room and much more. This condo comes with 2 assigned parking spots; one covered and one in front of the unit. Extra storage available for you. Here you will have access to the pool and tennis court. Pinewoods is located in the heart of central Naples and close to dining and shopping while being just a short drive to the beach. These photos don't do the property justice. The whole place is just gorgeous! Please note: this property comes unfurnished. NO PETS & NO SMOKING. 30 DAY APPROVAL WITH THE ASSOCIATION. We are looking a for an annual tenant only.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 400 Misty Pines CIR have any available units?
400 Misty Pines CIR has a unit available for $1,595 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 400 Misty Pines CIR have?
Some of 400 Misty Pines CIR's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 400 Misty Pines CIR currently offering any rent specials?
400 Misty Pines CIR is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 400 Misty Pines CIR pet-friendly?
No, 400 Misty Pines CIR is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Collier County.
Does 400 Misty Pines CIR offer parking?
Yes, 400 Misty Pines CIR offers parking.
Does 400 Misty Pines CIR have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 400 Misty Pines CIR offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 400 Misty Pines CIR have a pool?
Yes, 400 Misty Pines CIR has a pool.
Does 400 Misty Pines CIR have accessible units?
No, 400 Misty Pines CIR does not have accessible units.
Does 400 Misty Pines CIR have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 400 Misty Pines CIR has units with dishwashers.
Does 400 Misty Pines CIR have units with air conditioning?
No, 400 Misty Pines CIR does not have units with air conditioning.
