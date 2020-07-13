3820 Sawgrass WAY

Amenities

Welcome to Cedar Hammock! If you are a golfer or tennis player, this annual rental is for you! Available Now! Full Golf Benefits and Beautiful Club House to enjoy! Cedar Hammock is a 400 Acre Community with Lakes and Preserves. Main Floor 2 Bedroom, 2 Bathroom Condo with Spacious Open Floor Plan. Includes 1 Carport, Guest Parking, Exterior Main Floor Storage Area and Lanai. Freshly painted interior! Full Size Washer and Dryer inside the unit. Lake and Golf Course view! This is a Gated Community with a 24 hour Attended Guardhouse. Amenities include: 18 Hole Championship Golf Course, Driving Range, Putting Green, Pro Shop, Locker Rooms, Har-Tru Tennis Courts, Club House & Restaurant, 4 Community Pools/Spa, Fitness Center, Bike and Jog Paths. Tenant pays, Electric, Cable & WiFi. Sorry, no smoking and no pets.