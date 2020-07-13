All apartments in Collier County
3820 Sawgrass WAY

3820 Sawgrass Way · (239) 339-7575
Location

3820 Sawgrass Way, Collier County, FL 34112

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit 3013 · Avail. now

$1,500

2 Bed · 2 Bath

Amenities

in unit laundry
putting green
carport
gym
pool
tennis court
Unit Amenities
in unit laundry
range
Property Amenities
carport
clubhouse
gym
parking
pool
putting green
guest parking
hot tub
internet access
tennis court
Welcome to Cedar Hammock! If you are a golfer or tennis player, this annual rental is for you! Available Now! Full Golf Benefits and Beautiful Club House to enjoy! Cedar Hammock is a 400 Acre Community with Lakes and Preserves. Main Floor 2 Bedroom, 2 Bathroom Condo with Spacious Open Floor Plan. Includes 1 Carport, Guest Parking, Exterior Main Floor Storage Area and Lanai. Freshly painted interior! Full Size Washer and Dryer inside the unit. Lake and Golf Course view! This is a Gated Community with a 24 hour Attended Guardhouse. Amenities include: 18 Hole Championship Golf Course, Driving Range, Putting Green, Pro Shop, Locker Rooms, Har-Tru Tennis Courts, Club House & Restaurant, 4 Community Pools/Spa, Fitness Center, Bike and Jog Paths. Tenant pays, Electric, Cable & WiFi. Sorry, no smoking and no pets.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3820 Sawgrass WAY have any available units?
3820 Sawgrass WAY has a unit available for $1,500 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 3820 Sawgrass WAY have?
Some of 3820 Sawgrass WAY's amenities include in unit laundry, putting green, and carport. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3820 Sawgrass WAY currently offering any rent specials?
3820 Sawgrass WAY is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3820 Sawgrass WAY pet-friendly?
No, 3820 Sawgrass WAY is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Collier County.
Does 3820 Sawgrass WAY offer parking?
Yes, 3820 Sawgrass WAY offers parking.
Does 3820 Sawgrass WAY have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3820 Sawgrass WAY offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3820 Sawgrass WAY have a pool?
Yes, 3820 Sawgrass WAY has a pool.
Does 3820 Sawgrass WAY have accessible units?
No, 3820 Sawgrass WAY does not have accessible units.
Does 3820 Sawgrass WAY have units with dishwashers?
No, 3820 Sawgrass WAY does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3820 Sawgrass WAY have units with air conditioning?
No, 3820 Sawgrass WAY does not have units with air conditioning.
