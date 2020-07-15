All apartments in Collier County
Last updated July 13 2020 at 6:20 AM

37 High Point CIR E

37 High Point Circle East · No Longer Available
Location

37 High Point Circle East, Collier County, FL 34103

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
recently renovated
pool
tennis court
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
pool
internet access
tennis court
Enjoy golf, 6 pools, tennis, pickleball, social, wi-fi and cable all included in your low rental rate in High Point Country Club. Renters are treated just like owners in this wonderful community. Enjoy the beautiful sunset over the golf course from this recently updated condo. New beautiful laminate throughout, new paint, new stove. High Point Country Club is located 1.5 miles to the beach and 2.5 miles to downtown Naples, perfect location. It is surrounded by terrific shopping and restaurants. If you are looking for an active community, please come and experience High Point CC.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 37 High Point CIR E have any available units?
37 High Point CIR E doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Collier County, FL.
What amenities does 37 High Point CIR E have?
Some of 37 High Point CIR E's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 37 High Point CIR E currently offering any rent specials?
37 High Point CIR E is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 37 High Point CIR E pet-friendly?
No, 37 High Point CIR E is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Collier County.
Does 37 High Point CIR E offer parking?
No, 37 High Point CIR E does not offer parking.
Does 37 High Point CIR E have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 37 High Point CIR E offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 37 High Point CIR E have a pool?
Yes, 37 High Point CIR E has a pool.
Does 37 High Point CIR E have accessible units?
No, 37 High Point CIR E does not have accessible units.
Does 37 High Point CIR E have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 37 High Point CIR E has units with dishwashers.
Does 37 High Point CIR E have units with air conditioning?
No, 37 High Point CIR E does not have units with air conditioning.
