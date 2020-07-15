37 High Point CIR E

Amenities

Enjoy golf, 6 pools, tennis, pickleball, social, wi-fi and cable all included in your low rental rate in High Point Country Club. Renters are treated just like owners in this wonderful community. Enjoy the beautiful sunset over the golf course from this recently updated condo. New beautiful laminate throughout, new paint, new stove. High Point Country Club is located 1.5 miles to the beach and 2.5 miles to downtown Naples, perfect location. It is surrounded by terrific shopping and restaurants. If you are looking for an active community, please come and experience High Point CC.