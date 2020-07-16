All apartments in Collier County
Last updated April 7 2020 at 9:02 PM

3425 Laurel Greens LN S

3425 Laurel Greens Lane North · (239) 449-1000
Location

3425 Laurel Greens Lane North, Collier County, FL 34119

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit 202 · Avail. now

$4,800

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1784 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
putting green
dishwasher
garage
gym
pool
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
clubhouse
gym
parking
pool
putting green
garage
hot tub
tennis court
yoga
This North Naples Golf Community of Cypress Woods Golf & Country Club features an 18-hold course designed by Gordon Lewis with a putting green and aqua range. Upper level coach home is a short walk to the clubhouse, has a 1-car attached garage and features 2 bedrooms, 2 baths with a screened lanai with golf course views. The kitchen has plenty of cabinets and a counter height bar for additional seating as well as a separate breakfast nook. Community amenities include a clubhouse with an award-winning restaurant and bar, large heated community & lap pool with food service, spa, 4 lighted tennis and pickle ball courts, and a fitness center with a studio for aerobics and yoga. Don't miss this opportunity to rent a piece of paradise in one of Naples best golf communities.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3425 Laurel Greens LN S have any available units?
3425 Laurel Greens LN S has a unit available for $4,800 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 3425 Laurel Greens LN S have?
Some of 3425 Laurel Greens LN S's amenities include in unit laundry, putting green, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3425 Laurel Greens LN S currently offering any rent specials?
3425 Laurel Greens LN S is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3425 Laurel Greens LN S pet-friendly?
No, 3425 Laurel Greens LN S is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Collier County.
Does 3425 Laurel Greens LN S offer parking?
Yes, 3425 Laurel Greens LN S offers parking.
Does 3425 Laurel Greens LN S have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3425 Laurel Greens LN S offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3425 Laurel Greens LN S have a pool?
Yes, 3425 Laurel Greens LN S has a pool.
Does 3425 Laurel Greens LN S have accessible units?
No, 3425 Laurel Greens LN S does not have accessible units.
Does 3425 Laurel Greens LN S have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3425 Laurel Greens LN S has units with dishwashers.
Does 3425 Laurel Greens LN S have units with air conditioning?
No, 3425 Laurel Greens LN S does not have units with air conditioning.
