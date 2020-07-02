All apartments in Collier County
3326 Baltic Dr.
Last updated July 15 2020 at 6:57 PM

3326 Baltic Dr.

3326 Baltic Drive · (239) 330-8057
Location

3326 Baltic Drive, Collier County, FL 34119

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3326 Baltic Dr. · Avail. now

$3,000

3 Bed · 3 Bath · 2234 sqft

Amenities

pet friendly
walk in closets
gym
pool
basketball court
tennis court
Unit Amenities
furnished
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
basketball court
gym
game room
pool
tennis court
RIVERSTONE SINGLE FAMILY FULLY FURNISHED 3 BED + DEN/ 2 1/2 BATHS - Vacation or Annual Welcome to your Resort style living! This beautiful 3 Bedroom + Den, 2 1/2 Bath has everything you are looking for in a rental! Enjoy the gorgeous lake view from the comfort of your private screened in lanai, or head over to the resort style pool for some relaxing in the sun. Enjoy 2 walk in closets in the master bedroom with plenty of other storage throughout the house. Come check out your beutiful new home. Pet ok with owner and association approval. Resort Syle Living offers, Five Lighted Tennis Courts, Indoor Basketball/ Pickleball Court and Outdoor Basketball Courts, State Of The Art Fitness Center, Resort-Style Pool, Lap Pool, Relaxing Whirlpool Children’s Water Play Area & Wading Pool, Open Play Area, Arts and Crafts Room/ Aerobics Room, Game Room Social Room With A Catering Kitchen, Covered Party Pavilion, Full-Time Lifestyle Director

(RLNE4806280)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3326 Baltic Dr. have any available units?
3326 Baltic Dr. has a unit available for $3,000 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 3326 Baltic Dr. have?
Some of 3326 Baltic Dr.'s amenities include pet friendly, walk in closets, and gym. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3326 Baltic Dr. currently offering any rent specials?
3326 Baltic Dr. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3326 Baltic Dr. pet-friendly?
Yes, 3326 Baltic Dr. is pet friendly.
Does 3326 Baltic Dr. offer parking?
No, 3326 Baltic Dr. does not offer parking.
Does 3326 Baltic Dr. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3326 Baltic Dr. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3326 Baltic Dr. have a pool?
Yes, 3326 Baltic Dr. has a pool.
Does 3326 Baltic Dr. have accessible units?
No, 3326 Baltic Dr. does not have accessible units.
Does 3326 Baltic Dr. have units with dishwashers?
No, 3326 Baltic Dr. does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3326 Baltic Dr. have units with air conditioning?
No, 3326 Baltic Dr. does not have units with air conditioning.
