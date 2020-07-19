328 Sugar Pine LN

Amenities

NAPLES ANNUAL RENTAL CONDO – Live luxuriously in this 2nd floor, 2 bedroom, 2 bath, 1383 sqft condo in The Pines! This upgraded, unfurnished end unit is equipped with all warranted stainless steel kitchen appliances, gorgeous granite countertops, white kitchen cabinets, lots of light, zero carpet & screened lanai with lovely landscaping views! Enjoy the community pool & clubhouse! Great location off Tamiami Trail North between Pine Ridge Rd & Vanderbilt Beach Rd close to shopping, entertainment, groceries & with a short drive to our SWFL beaches! This rental includes a single covered carport space, amenity access & trash removal! No pets and no smoking permitted. Available mid-July 2020!



Application Fee $100 PER ADULT. One-time lease administrative fee of $160. Please note that properties within an Association may have an additional application process, will be subject to an additional fee(s) and an additional approval process.