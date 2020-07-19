All apartments in Collier County
Home
/
Collier County, FL
/
328 Sugar Pine LN
Last updated July 16 2020 at 9:24 PM

328 Sugar Pine LN

328 Sugar Pine Lane · (239) 482-8040
Location

328 Sugar Pine Lane, Collier County, FL 34108

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit 328 · Avail. now

$2,100

2 Bed · 2 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

granite counters
carport
recently renovated
stainless steel
pool
clubhouse
Unit Amenities
carpet
granite counters
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
carport
clubhouse
parking
pool
NAPLES ANNUAL RENTAL CONDO – Live luxuriously in this 2nd floor, 2 bedroom, 2 bath, 1383 sqft condo in The Pines! This upgraded, unfurnished end unit is equipped with all warranted stainless steel kitchen appliances, gorgeous granite countertops, white kitchen cabinets, lots of light, zero carpet & screened lanai with lovely landscaping views! Enjoy the community pool & clubhouse! Great location off Tamiami Trail North between Pine Ridge Rd & Vanderbilt Beach Rd close to shopping, entertainment, groceries & with a short drive to our SWFL beaches! This rental includes a single covered carport space, amenity access & trash removal! No pets and no smoking permitted. Available mid-July 2020!

Application Fee $100 PER ADULT. One-time lease administrative fee of $160. Please note that properties within an Association may have an additional application process, will be subject to an additional fee(s) and an additional approval process.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 328 Sugar Pine LN have any available units?
328 Sugar Pine LN has a unit available for $2,100 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 328 Sugar Pine LN have?
Some of 328 Sugar Pine LN's amenities include granite counters, carport, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 328 Sugar Pine LN currently offering any rent specials?
328 Sugar Pine LN is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 328 Sugar Pine LN pet-friendly?
No, 328 Sugar Pine LN is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Collier County.
Does 328 Sugar Pine LN offer parking?
Yes, 328 Sugar Pine LN offers parking.
Does 328 Sugar Pine LN have units with washers and dryers?
No, 328 Sugar Pine LN does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 328 Sugar Pine LN have a pool?
Yes, 328 Sugar Pine LN has a pool.
Does 328 Sugar Pine LN have accessible units?
No, 328 Sugar Pine LN does not have accessible units.
Does 328 Sugar Pine LN have units with dishwashers?
No, 328 Sugar Pine LN does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 328 Sugar Pine LN have units with air conditioning?
No, 328 Sugar Pine LN does not have units with air conditioning.
