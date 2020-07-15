300 DUNES BLVD

Amenities

If you envision living in a luxury, country club community, surrounded by world-class amenities, within walking distance to the beach look no further, this is what you have been looking for! Professionally decorated, 3BR, 2BA light and bright with Southwestern exposure with Gulf of Mexico views, amazing sunsets and "twinkling lights" night view. The Dunes amenities center is presently undergoing a dramatic, multi-million dollar renovation, which includes a spectacular new indoor-outdoor restaurant, resort pool, tiki bar, fitness center and tennis facility. When completed, these amenities and will enhance The Dunes reputation as The Premier Coastal Resort Community in Naples.