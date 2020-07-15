All apartments in Collier County
300 DUNES BLVD
300 DUNES BLVD

300 Dunes Boulevard · (239) 289-1351
Location

300 Dunes Boulevard, Collier County, FL 34110

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 803 · Avail. now

$8,500

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1893 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
recently renovated
gym
pool
tennis court
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
gym
pool
tennis court
If you envision living in a luxury, country club community, surrounded by world-class amenities, within walking distance to the beach look no further, this is what you have been looking for! Professionally decorated, 3BR, 2BA light and bright with Southwestern exposure with Gulf of Mexico views, amazing sunsets and "twinkling lights" night view. The Dunes amenities center is presently undergoing a dramatic, multi-million dollar renovation, which includes a spectacular new indoor-outdoor restaurant, resort pool, tiki bar, fitness center and tennis facility. When completed, these amenities and will enhance The Dunes reputation as The Premier Coastal Resort Community in Naples.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 300 DUNES BLVD have any available units?
300 DUNES BLVD has a unit available for $8,500 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 300 DUNES BLVD have?
Some of 300 DUNES BLVD's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 300 DUNES BLVD currently offering any rent specials?
300 DUNES BLVD is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 300 DUNES BLVD pet-friendly?
No, 300 DUNES BLVD is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Collier County.
Does 300 DUNES BLVD offer parking?
No, 300 DUNES BLVD does not offer parking.
Does 300 DUNES BLVD have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 300 DUNES BLVD offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 300 DUNES BLVD have a pool?
Yes, 300 DUNES BLVD has a pool.
Does 300 DUNES BLVD have accessible units?
No, 300 DUNES BLVD does not have accessible units.
Does 300 DUNES BLVD have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 300 DUNES BLVD has units with dishwashers.
Does 300 DUNES BLVD have units with air conditioning?
No, 300 DUNES BLVD does not have units with air conditioning.
