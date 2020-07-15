271 SOUTHBAY DR

Amenities

Bay front condo in Vanderbilt Beach! This 2 bedroom 2 bath condominium has a spectacular view of Vanderbilt Bay. Enjoy a short walk to the beach, Ritz Carlton and Turtle Club Restaurant. This charming gated community features covered parking, community pool and tickee hut on the bay and a hot tub. You can even fish from the dock, a true boaters delight! This unit features newer furnishings, nice white kitchen and fresh paint throughout. Wireless internet, beach towels and beach chairs are included with every rental. Delnor Wiggins Park is a short distance away as well as Mercato Shoppes, offering state of the art shopping, dining and a world class movie theater! 14 day reservations are available during the off season too, but you'll want to stay longer.