Last updated April 7 2020 at 9:02 PM

271 SOUTHBAY DR

271 Southbay Drive · (239) 289-1351
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.

Location

271 Southbay Drive, Collier County, FL 34108

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit 233 · Avail. now

$4,500

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1200 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

dishwasher
parking
pool
hot tub
media room
ice maker
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
ice maker
microwave
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
pool
hot tub
internet access
media room
Bay front condo in Vanderbilt Beach! This 2 bedroom 2 bath condominium has a spectacular view of Vanderbilt Bay. Enjoy a short walk to the beach, Ritz Carlton and Turtle Club Restaurant. This charming gated community features covered parking, community pool and tickee hut on the bay and a hot tub. You can even fish from the dock, a true boaters delight! This unit features newer furnishings, nice white kitchen and fresh paint throughout. Wireless internet, beach towels and beach chairs are included with every rental. Delnor Wiggins Park is a short distance away as well as Mercato Shoppes, offering state of the art shopping, dining and a world class movie theater! 14 day reservations are available during the off season too, but you'll want to stay longer.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 271 SOUTHBAY DR have any available units?
271 SOUTHBAY DR has a unit available for $4,500 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 271 SOUTHBAY DR have?
Some of 271 SOUTHBAY DR's amenities include dishwasher, parking, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 271 SOUTHBAY DR currently offering any rent specials?
271 SOUTHBAY DR is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 271 SOUTHBAY DR pet-friendly?
No, 271 SOUTHBAY DR is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Collier County.
Does 271 SOUTHBAY DR offer parking?
Yes, 271 SOUTHBAY DR offers parking.
Does 271 SOUTHBAY DR have units with washers and dryers?
No, 271 SOUTHBAY DR does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 271 SOUTHBAY DR have a pool?
Yes, 271 SOUTHBAY DR has a pool.
Does 271 SOUTHBAY DR have accessible units?
No, 271 SOUTHBAY DR does not have accessible units.
Does 271 SOUTHBAY DR have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 271 SOUTHBAY DR has units with dishwashers.
Does 271 SOUTHBAY DR have units with air conditioning?
No, 271 SOUTHBAY DR does not have units with air conditioning.
