Last updated April 7 2020 at 9:02 PM

255 BAREFOOT BEACH BLVD

255 Barefoot Beach Boulevard · (239) 860-8034
Location

255 Barefoot Beach Boulevard, Collier County, FL 34134

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit 203 · Avail. now

$8,500

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1726 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
gym
parking
pool
Beachfront vacation lifestyle living at it's best! Excellent condition 2bdr +den /2bath condo with gorgeous unobstructed views of the Gulf of Mexico and the unspoiled dunes and beach of the exclusive and gated Lely Barefoot Beach Community.Very peaceful and secure location.Enjoy incredible sunsets from the spacious lanai.Take walks,collect shells,go fishing or swim along the beautiful beach.Neighborhood also offers 2 private pools and fitness room.Also next to State of Fla Barefoot Beach Park which has canoeing,paddle boats,cabanas and educational activities.Condo has been refurbished and updated.Quality furniture,tile floors in living room and kitchen,granite countertops and stainless steel appliances.Under building parking space is assigned.Also has storage closet.Just minutes away from golf courses,top restaurants and numerous great shopping venues.I-75 exit and SW Fla Regional Airport close by.Downtown Naples just 20 minute drive.30 day minimum rental period,but would prefer multiple month period during season.Discounted rental rates during off-season and 30 day rentals are fine.Book now.Won't last long.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 255 BAREFOOT BEACH BLVD have any available units?
255 BAREFOOT BEACH BLVD has a unit available for $8,500 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 255 BAREFOOT BEACH BLVD have?
Some of 255 BAREFOOT BEACH BLVD's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 255 BAREFOOT BEACH BLVD currently offering any rent specials?
255 BAREFOOT BEACH BLVD is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 255 BAREFOOT BEACH BLVD pet-friendly?
No, 255 BAREFOOT BEACH BLVD is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Collier County.
Does 255 BAREFOOT BEACH BLVD offer parking?
Yes, 255 BAREFOOT BEACH BLVD offers parking.
Does 255 BAREFOOT BEACH BLVD have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 255 BAREFOOT BEACH BLVD offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 255 BAREFOOT BEACH BLVD have a pool?
Yes, 255 BAREFOOT BEACH BLVD has a pool.
Does 255 BAREFOOT BEACH BLVD have accessible units?
No, 255 BAREFOOT BEACH BLVD does not have accessible units.
Does 255 BAREFOOT BEACH BLVD have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 255 BAREFOOT BEACH BLVD has units with dishwashers.
Does 255 BAREFOOT BEACH BLVD have units with air conditioning?
No, 255 BAREFOOT BEACH BLVD does not have units with air conditioning.
