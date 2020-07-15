255 BAREFOOT BEACH BLVD

Amenities

Beachfront vacation lifestyle living at it's best! Excellent condition 2bdr +den /2bath condo with gorgeous unobstructed views of the Gulf of Mexico and the unspoiled dunes and beach of the exclusive and gated Lely Barefoot Beach Community.Very peaceful and secure location.Enjoy incredible sunsets from the spacious lanai.Take walks,collect shells,go fishing or swim along the beautiful beach.Neighborhood also offers 2 private pools and fitness room.Also next to State of Fla Barefoot Beach Park which has canoeing,paddle boats,cabanas and educational activities.Condo has been refurbished and updated.Quality furniture,tile floors in living room and kitchen,granite countertops and stainless steel appliances.Under building parking space is assigned.Also has storage closet.Just minutes away from golf courses,top restaurants and numerous great shopping venues.I-75 exit and SW Fla Regional Airport close by.Downtown Naples just 20 minute drive.30 day minimum rental period,but would prefer multiple month period during season.Discounted rental rates during off-season and 30 day rentals are fine.Book now.Won't last long.