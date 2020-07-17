2375 Montserrat LN

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher extra storage in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly bocce court clubhouse dog park gym parking pool garage hot tub media room new construction tennis court

Check out this BRAND NEW Construction Annual Rental AVAILABLE ASAP in LaMorada, a resort-style gated community. PET FRIENDLY and located right next to the community dog park, and closest building to the luxury clubhouse amenities. This comfortably designed coach home features 1,741 square feet of living space. 3 bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms, with a nice split layout floorplan, all ADA compliant. Master bedroom includes walk-in spacious closets and a large master bathroom with separate vanities and nice walk-in shower. Guest bedrooms share a full bathroom and linen closet for extra storage. The dining room and living room offer large open concept living spaces. 2-car attached garage. A covered patio lets the cool breeze in and keeps pests out! Hurricane Impact Doors & Windows. LaMorada boasts a luxury 13,000 sq ft clubhouse with poolside bar with food and beverage service, pool with lap lanes, spa with massage room, culinary arts demonstration room for food demonstrations and wine tastings, movie theater, card/craft room, fitness center and exercise rooms, tennis, pickleball, and bocce. Hurry to be the 1st to live in this amazing pet-friendly rental home.