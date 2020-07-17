All apartments in Collier County
Find more places like 2375 Montserrat LN.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Collier County, FL
/
2375 Montserrat LN
Last updated June 11 2020 at 3:42 AM

2375 Montserrat LN

2375 Montserrat Ln · (239) 292-1499
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.

Location

2375 Montserrat Ln, Collier County, FL 34120

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

3 Bedrooms

Unit 101 · Avail. now

$2,550

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1741 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
new construction
garage
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
extra storage
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
bocce court
clubhouse
dog park
gym
parking
pool
garage
hot tub
media room
new construction
tennis court
Check out this BRAND NEW Construction Annual Rental AVAILABLE ASAP in LaMorada, a resort-style gated community. PET FRIENDLY and located right next to the community dog park, and closest building to the luxury clubhouse amenities. This comfortably designed coach home features 1,741 square feet of living space. 3 bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms, with a nice split layout floorplan, all ADA compliant. Master bedroom includes walk-in spacious closets and a large master bathroom with separate vanities and nice walk-in shower. Guest bedrooms share a full bathroom and linen closet for extra storage. The dining room and living room offer large open concept living spaces. 2-car attached garage. A covered patio lets the cool breeze in and keeps pests out! Hurricane Impact Doors & Windows. LaMorada boasts a luxury 13,000 sq ft clubhouse with poolside bar with food and beverage service, pool with lap lanes, spa with massage room, culinary arts demonstration room for food demonstrations and wine tastings, movie theater, card/craft room, fitness center and exercise rooms, tennis, pickleball, and bocce. Hurry to be the 1st to live in this amazing pet-friendly rental home.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2375 Montserrat LN have any available units?
2375 Montserrat LN has a unit available for $2,550 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 2375 Montserrat LN have?
Some of 2375 Montserrat LN's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2375 Montserrat LN currently offering any rent specials?
2375 Montserrat LN is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2375 Montserrat LN pet-friendly?
Yes, 2375 Montserrat LN is pet friendly.
Does 2375 Montserrat LN offer parking?
Yes, 2375 Montserrat LN offers parking.
Does 2375 Montserrat LN have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2375 Montserrat LN offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2375 Montserrat LN have a pool?
Yes, 2375 Montserrat LN has a pool.
Does 2375 Montserrat LN have accessible units?
No, 2375 Montserrat LN does not have accessible units.
Does 2375 Montserrat LN have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2375 Montserrat LN has units with dishwashers.
Does 2375 Montserrat LN have units with air conditioning?
No, 2375 Montserrat LN does not have units with air conditioning.
Interested in 2375 Montserrat LN?
Add a Message
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

TGM Bermuda Island
3320 Bermuda Isle Cir
Naples, FL 34109
Gulfshore Apartment Homes
5301 Summer Wind Dr
Naples, FL 34109
Meadow Brook Preserve
1130 Turtle Creek Blvd
Naples, FL 34110
The Falls of Portofino
7047 Ambrosia Ln
Naples, FL 34119
Sierra Grande
6975 Sierra Grande Club Cir
Naples, FL 34113
Somerset Palms
15985 Arbor View Blvd
Naples, FL 34110
Aster at Lely Resort
8120 Acacia Street
Naples, FL 34113
Springs at Hammock Cove
4360 Petal Dr
Naples, FL 34112

Similar Pages

Miami-Dade County Apartments
Palm Beach County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Miami, FLFort Lauderdale, FLBoca Raton, FLWest Palm Beach, FLPembroke Pines, FLPlantation, FLCoral Springs, FLMiramar, FLFort Myers, FLDavie, FLPompano Beach, FLHialeah, FL
Hollywood, FLSunrise, FLDoral, FLCoconut Creek, FLNaples, FLCoral Gables, FLMarco Island, FLBonita Springs, FLEstero, FLSan Carlos Park, FLOrangetree, FLNaples Park, FL
Lely, FLVineyards, FLLehigh Acres, FLThree Oaks, FLPelican Bay, FLLely Resort, FLVillas, FLFort Myers Beach, FLGateway, FLCypress Lake, FLMcGregor, FLWhiskey Creek, FL

Apartments Near Colleges

Atlantic Technical CollegeBroward College
Carlos Albizu University-MiamiFlorida SouthWestern State College
Keiser University-Ft Lauderdale
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity