All apartments in Collier County
Find more places like 2328 Broadwing Court.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Collier County, FL
/
2328 Broadwing Court
Last updated July 4 2020 at 3:55 AM

2328 Broadwing Court

2328 Broadwing Court · (239) 285-1309
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.

Location

2328 Broadwing Court, Collier County, FL 34105

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Buildium

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 Bed · Avail. now

$8,000

4 Bed · 3.5 Bath · 3212 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
clubhouse
gym
on-site laundry
parking
pool
garage
hot tub
tennis court
HOME IS ALSO LISTED FOR SALE. Stunning Custom Single Family Home located on a Quiet Cul-De-Sac in the Beautiful Gated Community of Hawksridge! This Upscale Home is situated on an Oversized Lot and Features 4 Bedrooms plus a Den, 3 and a 1/2 Baths, a 3 Car Garage, a Grand Owners Suite with Sitting Area, Elegant Entrance Foyer Opening into Living and Dining Room with Soaring Ceilings! The Beautifully Appointed, Expansive Gourmet Kitchen is complete with 42" Wood Cabinetry, Upscale Stainless Steel Appliances, Propane Gas and Granite Counter Tops. Numerous Upgrades in this Executive Home can be seen in the Tile throughout main areas, Hardwood Floors in All 4 bedrooms plus Den, Freshly Painted Interior, Tray Ceilings, Crown Molding, Plantation Shutters, Custom Lighting, 8' Interior Doors an a 10' Slider Door Opening to Private Pool Area! Extra Large Screened in Lanai with Pavers surrounding Pool and Spa in a Very Private Setting...GREAT for Entertaining!
Hawksridge is Centrally located between Grey Oaks and Banyan Woods close to World Class Shopping and Dining at Waterside Shoppes and Mercato and Olde Naples. and just minutes from the beaches.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2328 Broadwing Court have any available units?
2328 Broadwing Court has a unit available for $8,000 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 2328 Broadwing Court have?
Some of 2328 Broadwing Court's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2328 Broadwing Court currently offering any rent specials?
2328 Broadwing Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2328 Broadwing Court pet-friendly?
Yes, 2328 Broadwing Court is pet friendly.
Does 2328 Broadwing Court offer parking?
Yes, 2328 Broadwing Court offers parking.
Does 2328 Broadwing Court have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2328 Broadwing Court does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2328 Broadwing Court have a pool?
Yes, 2328 Broadwing Court has a pool.
Does 2328 Broadwing Court have accessible units?
No, 2328 Broadwing Court does not have accessible units.
Does 2328 Broadwing Court have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2328 Broadwing Court has units with dishwashers.
Does 2328 Broadwing Court have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 2328 Broadwing Court has units with air conditioning.
Interested in 2328 Broadwing Court?
Add a Message
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

River Reach
2000 River Reach Dr
Naples, FL 34104
Addison Place
8633 Addison Place Circle
Naples, FL 34119
Legacy Naples
7557 Campania Way
Naples, FL 34104
Gulfshore Apartment Homes
5301 Summer Wind Dr
Naples, FL 34109
Orchid Run Apartments
10991 Lost Lake Dr
Naples, FL 34105
Belvedere At Quail Run
260 Quail Forest Boulevard
Naples, FL 34105
Sierra Grande
6975 Sierra Grande Club Cir
Naples, FL 34113
Laguna Bay
2602 Fountainview Cir
Naples, FL 34109

Similar Pages

Miami-Dade County Apartments
Palm Beach County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Miami, FLFort Lauderdale, FLBoca Raton, FLWest Palm Beach, FLPembroke Pines, FLPlantation, FLCoral Springs, FLMiramar, FLFort Myers, FLDavie, FLPompano Beach, FLHialeah, FL
Hollywood, FLSunrise, FLDoral, FLCoconut Creek, FLNaples, FLCoral Gables, FLMarco Island, FLBonita Springs, FLEstero, FLSan Carlos Park, FLOrangetree, FLNaples Park, FL
Lely, FLVineyards, FLLehigh Acres, FLThree Oaks, FLPelican Bay, FLLely Resort, FLVillas, FLFort Myers Beach, FLGateway, FLCypress Lake, FLMcGregor, FLWhiskey Creek, FL

Apartments Near Colleges

Atlantic Technical CollegeBroward College
Carlos Albizu University-MiamiFlorida SouthWestern State College
Keiser University-Ft Lauderdale
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity