2328 Broadwing Court

Amenities

on-site laundry patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher granite counters hardwood floors microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly clubhouse gym on-site laundry parking pool garage hot tub tennis court

HOME IS ALSO LISTED FOR SALE. Stunning Custom Single Family Home located on a Quiet Cul-De-Sac in the Beautiful Gated Community of Hawksridge! This Upscale Home is situated on an Oversized Lot and Features 4 Bedrooms plus a Den, 3 and a 1/2 Baths, a 3 Car Garage, a Grand Owners Suite with Sitting Area, Elegant Entrance Foyer Opening into Living and Dining Room with Soaring Ceilings! The Beautifully Appointed, Expansive Gourmet Kitchen is complete with 42" Wood Cabinetry, Upscale Stainless Steel Appliances, Propane Gas and Granite Counter Tops. Numerous Upgrades in this Executive Home can be seen in the Tile throughout main areas, Hardwood Floors in All 4 bedrooms plus Den, Freshly Painted Interior, Tray Ceilings, Crown Molding, Plantation Shutters, Custom Lighting, 8' Interior Doors an a 10' Slider Door Opening to Private Pool Area! Extra Large Screened in Lanai with Pavers surrounding Pool and Spa in a Very Private Setting...GREAT for Entertaining!

Hawksridge is Centrally located between Grey Oaks and Banyan Woods close to World Class Shopping and Dining at Waterside Shoppes and Mercato and Olde Naples. and just minutes from the beaches.