Last updated April 7 2020 at 9:02 PM

1988 TIMARRON WAY

1988 Timarron Way · (239) 285-1198
Location

1988 Timarron Way, Collier County, FL 34109
Pelican Marsh

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. now

$9,000

2 Bed · 3 Bath · 2000 sqft

Amenities

Unit Amenities
granite counters
dishwasher
recently renovated
stainless steel
gym
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
furnished
granite counters
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
gym
bbq/grill
tennis court
Fabulous lake view from this comfortably furnished two story residence in one of Naples most desirable communities! Emphasizing on a light Florida style casual scheme throughout, one can enjoy the opportunity to totally relax and take advantage of all that Naples has to offer. Marble flooring throughout most of the living and bath areas with wood in the bedrooms, den and second floor family room loft. For outdoor entertaining there is even a summer kitchen bar area on the screened lanai boasting a built-in electric grill, mini-fridge and sink. Recent updates include a completely renovated kitchen with granite countertops and stainless steel appliances (including a wine cooler!), updated baths, solid surface flooring plus so much more. Enjoy the amenities of Pelican Marsh including an extensive exercise facility known as the "Inspiration Studio", tennis club, social Foundation and security guarded gated entry. This premier community is conveniently located to fine shopping, dining and entertainment, which includes the Mercato located just to the south of Pelican Marsh's main entrance, and is just a quick drive to the beach.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1988 TIMARRON WAY have any available units?
1988 TIMARRON WAY has a unit available for $9,000 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 1988 TIMARRON WAY have?
Some of 1988 TIMARRON WAY's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1988 TIMARRON WAY currently offering any rent specials?
1988 TIMARRON WAY is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1988 TIMARRON WAY pet-friendly?
No, 1988 TIMARRON WAY is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Collier County.
Does 1988 TIMARRON WAY offer parking?
No, 1988 TIMARRON WAY does not offer parking.
Does 1988 TIMARRON WAY have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1988 TIMARRON WAY offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1988 TIMARRON WAY have a pool?
No, 1988 TIMARRON WAY does not have a pool.
Does 1988 TIMARRON WAY have accessible units?
No, 1988 TIMARRON WAY does not have accessible units.
Does 1988 TIMARRON WAY have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1988 TIMARRON WAY has units with dishwashers.
Does 1988 TIMARRON WAY have units with air conditioning?
No, 1988 TIMARRON WAY does not have units with air conditioning.
