1988 TIMARRON WAY

in unit laundry granite counters dishwasher recently renovated stainless steel gym

Unit Amenities dishwasher furnished granite counters ice maker in unit laundry microwave range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities gym bbq/grill tennis court

Fabulous lake view from this comfortably furnished two story residence in one of Naples most desirable communities! Emphasizing on a light Florida style casual scheme throughout, one can enjoy the opportunity to totally relax and take advantage of all that Naples has to offer. Marble flooring throughout most of the living and bath areas with wood in the bedrooms, den and second floor family room loft. For outdoor entertaining there is even a summer kitchen bar area on the screened lanai boasting a built-in electric grill, mini-fridge and sink. Recent updates include a completely renovated kitchen with granite countertops and stainless steel appliances (including a wine cooler!), updated baths, solid surface flooring plus so much more. Enjoy the amenities of Pelican Marsh including an extensive exercise facility known as the "Inspiration Studio", tennis club, social Foundation and security guarded gated entry. This premier community is conveniently located to fine shopping, dining and entertainment, which includes the Mercato located just to the south of Pelican Marsh's main entrance, and is just a quick drive to the beach.