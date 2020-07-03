All apartments in Collier County
Last updated April 6 2020 at 11:18 AM

1980 Piccadilly Circus

1980 Piccadilly Circus · (239) 877-1699
Location

1980 Piccadilly Circus, Collier County, FL 34112

Price and availability

4 Bedrooms

Unit 1980 Piccadilly Circus · Avail. now

$6,495

4 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 2139 sqft

Amenities

pet friendly
garage
gym
pool
tennis court
clubhouse
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
clubhouse
gym
parking
pool
garage
hot tub
sauna
tennis court
** CROWN POINTE ** 4 BED + DEN / 2.5 BATH - POOL HOME - SHORT TERM OR SEASONAL RENTAL - Here is your opportunity to vacation in an amazing house in a great location. This 4 bedroom pool home features a den, 2 and a half bathrooms, a 2 car garage, and a one of a kind outdoor area. This home is sure to impress.

Crown Pointe is located off Davis Blvd. just east of Airport Road. You will have access to tons of amenities, including a heated swimming pool, fitness center, sauna, tennis courts, and much more. Right next to shopping, dining, and a short drive to downtown Naples and gorgeous beaches. Call today to schedule a personal showing.

** Each rental is for a minimum of 30 days. **

Availability:

2020

April - $4,995 / month
May - October - $3,495 / month
November - $4,995 / month
December - $5,995

2021

January - March - $6,495 / month
April - $5,995

*** All utilities are included in a short term lease. ***

** Pet allowed with approval, and pet deposit. **

* 12% tourist tax will apply on all rentals less than 6 months. *

(RLNE5483359)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1980 Piccadilly Circus have any available units?
1980 Piccadilly Circus has a unit available for $6,495 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 1980 Piccadilly Circus have?
Some of 1980 Piccadilly Circus's amenities include pet friendly, garage, and gym. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1980 Piccadilly Circus currently offering any rent specials?
1980 Piccadilly Circus is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1980 Piccadilly Circus pet-friendly?
Yes, 1980 Piccadilly Circus is pet friendly.
Does 1980 Piccadilly Circus offer parking?
Yes, 1980 Piccadilly Circus offers parking.
Does 1980 Piccadilly Circus have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1980 Piccadilly Circus does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1980 Piccadilly Circus have a pool?
Yes, 1980 Piccadilly Circus has a pool.
Does 1980 Piccadilly Circus have accessible units?
No, 1980 Piccadilly Circus does not have accessible units.
Does 1980 Piccadilly Circus have units with dishwashers?
No, 1980 Piccadilly Circus does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1980 Piccadilly Circus have units with air conditioning?
No, 1980 Piccadilly Circus does not have units with air conditioning.
