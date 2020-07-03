1980 Piccadilly Circus

Amenities
** CROWN POINTE ** 4 BED + DEN / 2.5 BATH - POOL HOME - SHORT TERM OR SEASONAL RENTAL - Here is your opportunity to vacation in an amazing house in a great location. This 4 bedroom pool home features a den, 2 and a half bathrooms, a 2 car garage, and a one of a kind outdoor area. This home is sure to impress.
Crown Pointe is located off Davis Blvd. just east of Airport Road. You will have access to tons of amenities, including a heated swimming pool, fitness center, sauna, tennis courts, and much more. Right next to shopping, dining, and a short drive to downtown Naples and gorgeous beaches. Call today to schedule a personal showing.
** Each rental is for a minimum of 30 days. **
Availability:
2020
April - $4,995 / month
May - October - $3,495 / month
November - $4,995 / month
December - $5,995
2021
January - March - $6,495 / month
April - $5,995
*** All utilities are included in a short term lease. ***
** Pet allowed with approval, and pet deposit. **
* 12% tourist tax will apply on all rentals less than 6 months. *
(RLNE5483359)