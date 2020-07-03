1980 Piccadilly Circus

Amenities

pet friendly garage gym pool tennis court clubhouse

Unit Amenities Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly clubhouse gym parking pool garage hot tub sauna tennis court

** CROWN POINTE ** 4 BED + DEN / 2.5 BATH - POOL HOME - SHORT TERM OR SEASONAL RENTAL - Here is your opportunity to vacation in an amazing house in a great location. This 4 bedroom pool home features a den, 2 and a half bathrooms, a 2 car garage, and a one of a kind outdoor area. This home is sure to impress.



Crown Pointe is located off Davis Blvd. just east of Airport Road. You will have access to tons of amenities, including a heated swimming pool, fitness center, sauna, tennis courts, and much more. Right next to shopping, dining, and a short drive to downtown Naples and gorgeous beaches. Call today to schedule a personal showing.



** Each rental is for a minimum of 30 days. **



Availability:



2020



April - $4,995 / month

May - October - $3,495 / month

November - $4,995 / month

December - $5,995



2021



January - March - $6,495 / month

April - $5,995



*** All utilities are included in a short term lease. ***



** Pet allowed with approval, and pet deposit. **



* 12% tourist tax will apply on all rentals less than 6 months. *



(RLNE5483359)