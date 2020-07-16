All apartments in Collier County
Last updated July 15 2020 at 6:52 PM

1821 Downing Court

1821 Downing Court · (239) 898-7902 ext. 2398987902
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.

Location

1821 Downing Court, Collier County, FL 34112

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 1821 Downing Court · Avail. now

$5,995

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1998 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

on-site laundry
granite counters
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
granite counters
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
clubhouse
gym
on-site laundry
parking
pool
garage
hot tub
tennis court
CROWN POINTE - 3 BEDS / 2 BATHS - POOL HOME - LAKE VIEW - PET FRIENDLY - CLICK HERE FOR A VIRTUAL WALK THROUGH: https://my.matterport.com/show/?m=SnA3pLPksCF

This beautifully landscaped lakeside home provides 3 bedrooms and 2 baths. New tile flooring just put in. Over-sized lanai with salt water pool and hot tub. Plus an outdoor bar/kitchen area was recently added. Great for relaxing evenings or entertaining outside by the pool with a great view! The convenient southern exposure provides sun and shade all day. New kitchen with granite and stainless steel appliances, new laundry room with front loaders and granite counter tops, both bathrooms have new vanities, granite counter tops and taps. Two car garage for parking.

The home makes for the perfect winter get away, with all that you need and close by great shopping, dining, beaches, etc.

Rental Rate:

January - March $6,595
April, Nov - Dec $5,995
May - Oct $4,500

(RLNE2620411)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1821 Downing Court have any available units?
1821 Downing Court has a unit available for $5,995 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 1821 Downing Court have?
Some of 1821 Downing Court's amenities include on-site laundry, granite counters, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1821 Downing Court currently offering any rent specials?
1821 Downing Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1821 Downing Court pet-friendly?
Yes, 1821 Downing Court is pet friendly.
Does 1821 Downing Court offer parking?
Yes, 1821 Downing Court offers parking.
Does 1821 Downing Court have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1821 Downing Court does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1821 Downing Court have a pool?
Yes, 1821 Downing Court has a pool.
Does 1821 Downing Court have accessible units?
No, 1821 Downing Court does not have accessible units.
Does 1821 Downing Court have units with dishwashers?
No, 1821 Downing Court does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1821 Downing Court have units with air conditioning?
No, 1821 Downing Court does not have units with air conditioning.
