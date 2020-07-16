1821 Downing Court

Amenities

CROWN POINTE - 3 BEDS / 2 BATHS - POOL HOME - LAKE VIEW - PET FRIENDLY - CLICK HERE FOR A VIRTUAL WALK THROUGH: https://my.matterport.com/show/?m=SnA3pLPksCF



This beautifully landscaped lakeside home provides 3 bedrooms and 2 baths. New tile flooring just put in. Over-sized lanai with salt water pool and hot tub. Plus an outdoor bar/kitchen area was recently added. Great for relaxing evenings or entertaining outside by the pool with a great view! The convenient southern exposure provides sun and shade all day. New kitchen with granite and stainless steel appliances, new laundry room with front loaders and granite counter tops, both bathrooms have new vanities, granite counter tops and taps. Two car garage for parking.



The home makes for the perfect winter get away, with all that you need and close by great shopping, dining, beaches, etc.



Rental Rate:



January - March $6,595

April, Nov - Dec $5,995

May - Oct $4,500



(RLNE2620411)