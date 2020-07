Amenities

GOLF RENTAL!!!!!!! Available 2021! Beautiful 2BR+ den/2BA villa with an oversize one car garage. This villa features a magnificent golf course and lake view from the lanai and a second screened in sitting area in the front. This properties touts a open floor plan with high ceilings, tile/laminate throughout, and stainless steel appliances. This property comes fully turnkey furnished in the much sought after coastal contemporary style. Public golf is available to you.